Armitron Supports Skill-Building and Reintegration with Veterans Watchmaker Initiative

Armitron Donates 50 Watches to Uplift Veterans Learning the Art of Watchmaking

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2025, Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), the beloved American watch brand known for timeless style and purpose-driven values, is proud to announce the donation of 50 watches to the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative (VWI), the only technical school in the United States dedicated to teaching disabled veterans the craft of watchmaking.

As part of Armitron's year-long initiative to support organizations aligned with its core pillars—kindness, wellness, sustainability, and women's empowerment—this donation honors the precision, perseverance, and spirit of veterans reclaiming their futures through technical education.

"VWI's work is deeply meaningful to us as watchmakers and Americans," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "This is a craft built on discipline and care—values veterans bring in abundance. We're proud to contribute to their journey."

Founded by fellow veterans, VWI gives students hands-on training and career skills that not only restore confidence but also connect them to a proud tradition of craftsmanship.

"This contribution from Armitron is a meaningful boost for our students," said Sam Cannan, Chairman Veterans Watchmaker Initiative "It shows them that the watchmaking community stands behind their journey to heal, grow, and rebuild."

The donation is part of Armitron's 50th-anniversary "Gives Back" campaign, through which the brand is donating 50 watches each month in 2025 to organizations making a difference across the country.

