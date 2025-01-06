Armitron Begins 50th Anniversary Year with Donation to Holocaust Survivors, Honoring Founder Eugen Gluck

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), the iconic, family-owned heritage watch brand, has launched its 50th anniversary year with a heartfelt act of giving. In honor of Holocaust Awareness Month, Armitron is proud to announce its partnership with The Blue Card (https://bluecardfund.org/), a leading organization dedicated to providing direct support to Holocaust survivors—one of the nation's most underserved and vulnerable populations. This collaboration holds deep personal significance for Armitron, following the company's 2024 rebranding under the "Love Every Second" campaign. The initiative is especially emotional as Armitron's founder, Eugen Gluck, was himself a Holocaust survivor. Born in Romania, Gluck endured the devastation of World War II before immigrating to New York in 1948 with his wife Jean, whom he met in Antwerp, Belgium, after Europe's liberation. His journey from survivor to successful entrepreneur became the foundation for Armitron, a company built on the principles of resilience, community empowerment, and hope.

Armitron Honors Founder’s Legacy with Donation to The Blue Card During Holocaust Awareness Month

The Blue Card, founded in Germany in 1934 and re-established in the U.S. in 1939, provides financial assistance to Holocaust survivors, helping with essentials such as food, healthcare, and mental health services. Armitron will donate 50 timepieces to the organization, offering a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Holocaust survivors.

"Our 50th year isn't just about reflecting on the milestones we've achieved; it's about honoring the values that have defined us and looking ahead to the difference we can still make," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "As Eugen Gluck's daughter, I am deeply moved to carry forward his vision of resilience, compassion, and community. Partnering with The Blue Card is a beautiful way to honor my father's legacy, which was always about giving back, supporting others, and loving every second of life. This isn't just a donation—it's a continuation of the spirit he built into our company, a spirit that has always been about making the world a little brighter for those in need."

Since 1956, Armitron has upheld Mr. Gluck's vision of uplifting others. Supporting The Blue Card continues this legacy, ensuring dignity for survivors.

"Armitron's connection to The Blue Card is especially meaningful because of Eugen Gluck's story," said Masha Pearl, Executive Director of The Blue Card. "Like so many Holocaust survivors Mr. Gluck showed the world the strength of the human spirit and the ability to rebuild in the face of unimaginable loss. At The Blue Card, we are committed to ensuring that survivors live their later years with dignity and access to essentials like food, healthcare, and mental health services. Armitron's generous donation and their understanding of this shared history makes this partnership truly special. Together, we're not just meeting basic needs–we're preserving a legacy and honoring the resilience of those who came before us."

This donation marks the first of 12 charitable partnerships Armitron will pursue in 2025, with each month spotlighting a different cause aligned with the company's core values of sustainability, women's empowerment, wellness, and kindness. Over the course of the year, Armitron will donate a total of 600 watches to organizations across the country, furthering the brand's commitment to creating positive impact.

To learn more about Armitron and its partnership with The Blue Card, visit www.armitron.com or contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected].

ABOUT ARMITRON®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and Joseph Abboud. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

ABOUT THE BLUE CARD

The Blue Card, founded in 1934 and re-established in the U.S. in 1939, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support to Holocaust survivors in the United States. Its mission is to ensure that survivors, many of whom are aging and facing financial hardship, can live with dignity and receive essential services. The organization offers critical assistance for basic needs such as food, healthcare, and mental health services, aiming to relieve the challenges faced by this underserved community. The Blue Card plays a vital role in supporting these survivors, preserving their legacies, and advocating for their well-being in the present day. For more information, visit https://bluecardfund.org/.

Media Contact:

Alexa Summerson

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

SOURCE Armitron