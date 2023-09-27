Armitron Joins Forces with Susan G. Komen® to Introduce Empowering Tilly Pink Collection for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Armitron's Tilly Pink Collection Represents Unity and Hope, Showcasing Unwavering Support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful partnership with Susan G. Komen®, Armitron ( www.armitron.com ), a renowned name in timekeeping, proudly introduces the Tilly Pink collection , showing unwavering support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer doesn't discriminate, affecting women and families everywhere. Armitron's partnership with Susan G. Komen aims to create a unified front against this disease. By raising awareness and funding for breast cancer research, we can work towards a world where nobody has to face breast cancer alone.

Experience timelessness, elegance, and a touch of chic with shades of pink that signify strength and unity. The Tilly Pink Collection embodies spirit and purpose, accompanied by Armitron's generous donation of $5,000 to Susan G. Komen.

"Armitron is honored to present the Tilly Pink collection, a reflection of our deep-rooted collaboration with Susan G. Komen. These watches stand as tangible expressions of our shared commitment to breast cancer awareness and research." States Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "The Tilly Pink collection serves as a meaningful embodiment of Armitron's dedication to crafting not just timepieces, but also narratives of positive change. With each watch, we fuse our legacy of impeccable craftsmanship with a profound mission of amplifying breast cancer support and empowerment. This partnership is a testament to our resolve to drive awareness, inspire action, and make a difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer."

Armitron's Tilly Pink collection transcends beyond being just exquisite timepieces; they symbolize hope and unity. Each watch is meticulously crafted with love and care, reflecting the indomitable strength of breast cancer warriors around the world. By adorning your wrist with one of these refined timepieces, you don't merely express your support for breast cancer awareness; you become an inspiration, encouraging others to unite for the cause. Ensuring there's a perfect match for every individual, the Tilly Pink collection offers a diverse selection of 3 distinct styles, each with a delicate rectangular silhouette that emanates sophistication, accentuated by the traditional Roman numeral markers.

Tilly, 20mm, Rose Gold (Price: $75): Elevate your style with the Tilly Rose Gold watch. The alluring rose gold metal bracelet adds a touch of luxury to any outfit, making the Tilly the perfect accessory for those seeking timeless elegance.

Tilly, 20mm, Pink Ceramic (Price: $100): Unveil timeless beauty with the Tilly Pink Ceramic/Gold watch. The stunning pink ceramic bracelet seamlessly blends with the luxurious gold elements, creating a watch that exudes grace and poise, making it a must-have for any elegant occasion.

Leather Tilly, 20mm, Pink (Price: $65): Embrace classic allure with the Leather Tilly Pink watch. The pink leather band adds a touch of understated elegance to your look, making Tilly a versatile accessory that effortlessly transitions from casual to formal, symbolizing timeless style.

Based in the heart of New York, Armitron has been a pioneer in the world of fashion watches since 1975. The Tilly collection perfectly embodies the brand's legacy of creating dynamic pieces from premium materials, expertly merging quality with accessibility.

For more details about Armitron® and the transformative Tilly collection, please reach out to BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at https://www.komen.org/social .

