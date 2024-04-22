Newest Ocean Plastics Collection Watch Styles Made from Ocean-Bound Plastic For Earth Day 2024

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron ( https://www.armitron.com/ ), the American family watchmaker providing timepieces that tick all the boxes since 1975, is making a splash in sustainability in partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society ( https://www.wcs.org/ ). Debuting their brand new Reef watch style and Wave watch colorways as part of their Ocean Plastics Collection , Armitron is partnering with #tide Ocean Material SA ( https://www.tide.earth/en /) for a second time since 2023. Both priced at $95 and crafted from recycled ocean-bound plastics, the eco-conscious watches come in three colorways each, including White, Orange and Green for the Wave and Coral, Gray and White for the Reef. All can be found and are exclusively sold on Armitron.com starting on April 22nd, Earth Day 2024.

Armitron Wave & Armitron Reef ith care from recycled ocean-bound plastic sourced from Tide Ocean Material SA Armitron Partners With The Wildlife Conservation Society to Debut Reef and New Wave Watches as Part of #Tide Sustainable Ocean Plastics Collection

Armitron is a proud sponsor of the Wildlife Conservation Society is donating $30,000 to the global conservation organization to support its mission to save wildlife and wild places worldwide. Additionally, this collaboration provides a platform to advocate for the designation of Hudson Canyon as a National Marine Sanctuary. Being the largest submarine canyon along the US's Atlantic Coast, the Hudson Canyon rivals the Grand Canyon in depth and scale and is home to hundreds of wildlife species, from giant and threatened whales and dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles, to soaring seabirds and deep-sea corals. The Hudson Canyon plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between the 28 million residents of New York and New Jersey with its invaluable oceanic resources. Armitron aims to bring awareness and inspire action to help protect our marine ecosystems while redefining fashion and sustainable timekeeping.

"I believe that our partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society and #Tide marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to environmental stewardship. By embracing socially responsible materials in fashion and accessories, we're not just making a statement; we're leading a movement towards a more sustainable future," says Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation, the parent company of Armitron. "Together, we're not only crafting style, but also crafting a legacy of conscientious innovation that echoes through generations. A greener and responsible future is possible within the fashion and fashion accessories industry. We aim to be a part of the solution as we move into the future of Armitron."

#tide is an environmentally-focused company that specializes in transforming ocean-bound plastics into premium raw materials for sustainable products. Their material resource that comes in the form of granules for plastic injection, yarn for textile applications, and filament for 3D printing. #tide ocean material® can be applied to an endless variety of durable products: from watches to furniture, automotive parts to apparel, consumer electronics to carpets or sports floors and construction. In just two years, #tide has processed the equivalent of more than 25 million plastic bottles into reusable raw materials converted into high-quality products. By harnessing #tide's premium raw materials, Armitron is ensuring the production of durable and high-quality timepieces while actively contributing to the global effort of repurposing plastic waste. The new lineup of Armitron watches are made from ocean-bound plastic collected within the U.S. and along the coastlines in Southeast Asia include:

Wave ($95) — Crafted with care from recycled ocean-bound plastic sourced from Tide Ocean Material SA, the Wave collection embodies a commitment to sustainability. These timepieces feature natural materials that deliver ultimate style and comfort while being mindful of the environment. This style comes with a 40mm case and is offered in a vibrant array of colors, including a black case with orange strap, a navy case and white strap and a black case with green strap.

Reef ($95) — Rooted in a dedication to our planet's well-being, the Reef watch is a testament to sustainable craftsmanship. Forged from recycled ocean-bound plastic sourced from Tide Ocean Material SA, the Reef champions the preservation of marine environments. This solar-powered watch is complemented by a dial with Arabic indexes and a natural rubber strap, blending style and comfort with environmental consciousness. The watch is available in a smaller 36mm case in coral with a black strap, ivory with a gray strap and black with a white strap.

"The Wildlife Conservation Society is honored to align forces with Armitron, whose innovative watch collections resoundingly echo our sentiments in the urgent call to address the persistent threat of single-use plastics on our oceans' well-being," States John Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs of WCS. "Aligned in our commitment, we aspire to galvanize global action, fostering a shared responsibility to safeguard the vitality of our oceans for both wildlife and humanity. The fusion of our unwavering dedication to wildlife preservation with Armitron's trailblazing designs ignites a fervor that resonates throughout our departments. Each tick of an Armitron timepiece symbolizes not just the passage of time but also a rallying cry for environmental advocacy."

For more information on Armitron, the Ocean Plastics Collection and their partnership with #tide and the Wildlife Conservation Society, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About Armitron®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

About The Wildlife Conservation Society

Founded in 1895 as the New York Zoological Society, the Wildlife Conservation Society was one of the first conservation organizations in the U.S. The Society began with a clear mandate: Advance wildlife conservation, promote the study of zoology, and create a first-class zoo. In fact, the Society has five: the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and New York Aquarium. WCS's staff of field and zoo experts work together in the service of a single mission: to save wildlife and wild places. As their vets, curators, and keepers care for the animals in the four zoos and aquarium in New York, they share their insights with scientists working in the field to save wildlife. Field staff report back their observations of animal behavior and needs in nature, which in turn bolsters animal wellbeing in the parks. https://www.wcs.org/

About #tide®

Tide Ocean SA is a Swiss company with offshoots in Southeast Asia that has developed upcycling methods for ocean-bound plastics with the Swiss Institute for Materials Engineering and Plastics Processing (IWK, OST). In addition to environmental protection, #tide® also creates social added value: from fishermen to retailers, everyone benefits from the company's values. The granulates, threads, and filaments made from #tide ocean materials are used in a wide variety of products and have been awarded several times over. With its program «Road to 1 Billion Bottles», #tide® has set the goal of collecting and upcycling the equivalent of one billion plastic bottles by 2025, and thus protecting the fauna and flora in and around the oceans. www.tide.earth

Media Contact:

Alexa Morales

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

SOURCE Armitron