Armitron Keeps a Finger on the Season's Fashion Pulse with Charles & Lloyd Men's Watch Releases for Fall 2023

The Clash of Two Exceptionally Refined Men's Styles Within a Single Fall Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurturing the spirit of fashion and individuality with watches for every occasion since 1975, Armitron ( www.armitron.com ), introduced their latest horological masterpieces from the esteemed Charles and Lloyd Collections. Heading into the cooler fall season, both present a modern makeover with men in mind. An undeniable luxury feel yet priced affordably between $100 and $150.00, the new Charles and Lloyd collections can be purchased exclusively on Armtiron.com.

"Our team is phenomenal when it comes to pushing the envelope for design without compromising our quality standards. We are a brand that is with our consumers in every phase of life. As our customers mature and fashion seasons change, so do their watch tastes and standards. From sporting events to a keepsake from grandma, all the way to the boardroom. Our latest collection releases embody this philosophy to the fullest," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation.

THE NEW CHARLES RELEASES:

Leather Charles, 45mm, Black ($100): The Charles is a blend of classic and cool design, perfect to match the contemporary man's timeless and refined style. The commanding black dial and ivory stick markers emanate an aura of bold classicism. A textured dial adds an enchanting touch, while sub-dials and a matching black leather band, epitomize sleek sophistication for the discerning connoisseur.

Leather Charles, 45mm, Saddle Brown/Blue ($100): Classic meets contemporary with the Saddle Brown Leather and Blue Charles, a watch meticulously crafted to harmonize with the timeless and refined style of the modern man. The inclusion of sub-dials and a stainless steel bezel adds versatility and functionality to this exceptional timepiece. Complete with a matching saddle brown leather band, this watch is the epitome of sophistication with a modern twist.

Stainless Steel Charles, 45mm, Gunmetal ($105): Wear the ultimate statement piece with the Stainless Steel Charles' timeless design. The black dial and ivory stick markers yield a harmonious blend of boldness and tradition. Sub-dials and a stainless steel bezel bestow a versatile functionality. A gunmetal mesh band encapsulates sophistication and establishes the Charles as the epitome of understated magnificence.

Stainless Steel Charles, 45mm, Silvertone/Blue ($105): Elevate your style to new heights with the Silver and Blue Stainless Steel Charles, a timepiece that melds timeless sophistication with a contemporary edge. Its analog movement, complemented by three traditional subdials, offers you the convenience of tracking military time, the day of the week, and month, all in one elegant watch. The striking blue watch face injects a vibrant touch into this classic design, ensuring that you make a stylish statement wherever you go.

THE NEW LLOYD RELEASES:

Leather Lloyd, 42mm, Silver/Black ($135): The Leather Lloyd watch is a classic design with a modern makeover. The Lloyd's multi-functional features take on Charles' meticulous craftsmanship and sophisticated accents. Classic elements like the three subdials and bezel are complemented by a black leather band. The silver-white dial, radiates versatility, ensuring the Leather Lloyd is a faithful companion for every day of the week.

Stainless Steel Lloyd, 42mm, Silver/White ($150): Elevate your ensemble with the Stainless Steel Lloyd, a reimagined classic for the modern gentlemen. Immerse yourself in the charm stainless steel band, crowned by a silver-white dial. The classic three subdials and bezel design render this timepiece a timeless masterpiece that elevates your style journey.

Within the past year, Armitron has been front and center with back-to-back watch releases that remind us why they are a time-tested and top name within the timepiece industry. From a nod to everyone's favorite TV couple with the Ross and Rachel Duo Collection to a massive collaboration with Katy Perry's stylist, Johnny Wujek an internationally acclaimed celebrity stylist and Emmy award-winning costume designer for their recent Armitron Loves Johnny Style 360 Collection . The brand also broke new ground with its WAVE Collection to promote sustainability in collaboration with Tide Ocean SA.

For more information on Armitron® and the captivating Charles & Lloyd collections, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

