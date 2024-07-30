Armitron Launches Gold Skeleton Watch, The Latest Addition to Their Best-Selling Automatic Timepiece Collection

Heritage Watch Brand Attracts Younger Audiences and Enthusiasts Alike with a Modern Timepiece in Classic Gold

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron (https://www.armitron.com/), a renowned innovator in timepieces, proudly introduces its captivating Gold Skeleton Watch, the newest addition to their best-selling line now available on its redesigned website. This exclusive lineup, offered in a bold Black, sophisticated Silver, and the brand new Gold color, ranges in price from $165 to $175. Each meticulously crafted timepiece features a 21-jewel automatic movement, durable stainless steel case and band with robust ionic-plating, and a mesmerizing exhibition caseback.

The Skeleton watch's special features include:

Movement: 21-jewel automatic movement ensures accurate timekeeping and a smooth watch operation.

21-jewel automatic movement ensures accurate timekeeping and a smooth watch operation. Case & Band Material: Stainless Steel for durability and a sleek appearance.

Stainless Steel for durability and a sleek appearance. Water Resistance: Up to 100 meters (330 feet), providing an extra protective feature.

Up to 100 meters (330 feet), providing an extra protective feature. Closure: Fold over clasp with double push-button safety, ensuring a secure fit.

Fold over clasp with double push-button safety, ensuring a secure fit. Crystal: Scratch-resistant mineral crystal protects the watch face from scratches and wear.

Scratch-resistant mineral crystal protects the watch face from scratches and wear. Band Length: 7 1/2 inches fits comfortably on most wrists.

7 1/2 inches fits comfortably on most wrists. Case Width: 43mm provides a bold presence while remaining versatile for various occasions.

"As we introduce the new Gold variant of our beloved Skeleton Watch, we're excited to build on its status as a classic best-seller," shared Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "The Skeleton Watch has always been admired for its bold sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship, making it a favorite among our customers. With its updated color and modern design, we believe this new release will resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and a younger audience attracted to its blend of heritage and contemporary style."

Armitron's latest addition, the new Gold variant of their Skeleton Watch, arrives on the heels of their highly successful "Love Every Second" campaign—a pivotal rebranding effort, their most significant since 1975. This comprehensive initiative has seen the introduction of a fresh logo, an updated visual identity, and a complete overhaul of their website. Drawing inspiration from the original 1975 mark, the new logo blends nostalgic elements with contemporary aesthetics, symbolizing Armitron's bold step forward into the future.

In launching the new Gold variant, Armitron not only seeks to attract a younger demographic but also aims to captivate longtime enthusiasts. The Skeleton Watch, celebrated for its exquisite design and modern appeal, invites wearers of all ages to cherish every moment with style, embodying the essence of Armitron's enduring commitment to celebrating life's moments, both grand and subtle.

Featuring an automatic movement and self-winding mechanism like the Skeleton, Armitron also offers their popular Blueprint watch. Known for its precision timekeeping and durable construction, the Blueprint is available in various finishes, including leather bands, metal bracelets, and a unique iridescent plated edition, catering to a diverse range of preferences.

For more information about Armitron and the Skeleton Watch, visit the Armitron website or contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Joseph Abboud, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

