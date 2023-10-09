Armitron® Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That Matter Honoring Enduring Impact of 15+ Years

The annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron was honored this week as Fast Company announced all companies that made its third annual Brands That Matter Honoree list . Armitron is named within the Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business category. The category honors brands with staying power that have managed to maintain relevance for 15+ years. The Fast Company list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. All companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community. Founded in 1975, the time-tested brand of 48 years is led by Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. Armitron has maintained a steadfast dedication to nurturing the spirit of individuality through its diverse range of watches, delivering quality timepieces at accessible price points.

Fast Company Brands That Matter Honoree Innovation Festival Opening Party. Left to Right: Jennifer Lazarowitz, Digital Marketing Manager of E. Gluck Corporation, Chani Labowitz SVP of Creative of E. Gluck Corporation, Marisol Tamaro, CMO of E. Gluck Corporation, Monique Tatum, CEO of BPM-PR Firm, Samantha James of E. Gluck Corporation, Samantha Marchese, Social Media/Content Manager of E. Gluck Corporation

The final Fast Company list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on environmental concerns or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events. All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

Armitron , a prominent name in the world of watches, has distinguished itself by its unwavering commitment to excellence and purpose-driven initiatives, solidifying its presence on the global stage. Armitron is a family-owned company that has held firm to its growing legacy since 1975. The company has been on a whirlwind of unmatched watch collection releases, including a limited-edition Vintage Archive Collection of 22 rare timepieces the brand pulled from the vault in early February of 2023 from the 1970s - 1980s, a dazzling must-have and a rare peek into the vault of the watch creators' groundbreaking and elite history.

As noted by David Salazar in the enduring Impact Fast Company article discussing the five brands honored in this elite category: " These 5 strong, relevant brands have stood the test of time . Armitron has been known for making innovative and fashion-forward watches with quality materials and a coveted affordability factor. In the past year, the brand has moved the needle of the affordable timepiece that feels like luxury by teaming up to design a collection with Emmy-winning costume designer Johnny Wujek . It also teamed up with Tide Ocean Material to debut Wave , the brand's first ocean-plastics collection, which features four watches made from upcycled plastic recovered from the ocean.

"Enduring impact in any business for as many years as we have takes a tremendous amount of work, dedication, and exceptional team members. We have been around for 48 years and are honored to be awarded and listed in Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter' list for 2023," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "At Armitron, we view each watch as more than just a timekeeping device; it expresses one's style and individuality. This recognition fuels our passion for innovation and nurturing deeper connections with our audience. We're excited about the future and the opportunities to make an even greater impact."

"The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M's, Dungeons & Dragons, and health tech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that's through fun, games, or healthcare."

To compile the list, Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact. Click here to see the complete list.

Armitron's notable Fast Company honor can be found online now and will be listed in the Fall issue of Fast Company magazine on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City,

Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Armitron®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

