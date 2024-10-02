Armitron Partners with Susan G. Komen® for a Second Consecutive Year to Release Its New Together In Pink Collection for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Armitron's Pink Watch Collection Stands with Breast Cancer Research and Awareness, Symbolizing Solidarity and Hope this October

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron (www.armitron.com), the renowned New York-based watch brand, is proud to announce the release of its new Together In Pink Collection, reigniting their yearly partnership with Susan G. Komen®, just in time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a continuation of its successful collaboration, Armitron's new collection brings awareness to vital community needs and innovative research to highlight and empower affected women and families.

The Together In Pink Collection is a thoughtfully curated series of four distinct watches, each embodying the spirit of strength and solidarity. Two watches are the newest addition to the timeless design of Armitron's beloved Tilly design, while the collection introduces a new style, Tessa, in two colorways. Each watch is crafted with soft blush hues and elegant details, symbolizing hope and courage.

Armitron has been matching people with watches since 1975, offering timepieces that stand the test of time and resonate with individuals on a deeply personal level. This year, Armitron will be donating $5,000 to Susan G. Komen to support its mission of saving lives and addressing the needs of patients, advancing breakthrough research, and advocating for those affected by breast cancer.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Susan G. Komen for the second consecutive year," said Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, this collaboration holds special significance for us as it's part of our ongoing mission to inspire hope and make a lasting impact. The Together In Pink Collection is more than just a series of watches—it represents hope, resilience, and unity. Through this collection, we aim to support and uplift those impacted by breast cancer, while encouraging everyone to 'Love Every Second' of life's precious moments, both big and small."

The Together in Pink Collection are timepieces with a purpose. It features four stunning pieces with elegant rectangular watch faces and pink accents, perfect for showing solidarity and contributing to breast cancer research.

Tessa, 20mm (Black Leather - $70 | Gold Metal - $80): The Together In Pink Tessa brings a touch of elegance to your everyday look with its pink dials and subtle crystal sparkle. Framed in a warm gold tone, these watches are available in two stunning colorways: a classic black leather cowhide band for a refined feel or a gold-tone metal bracelet for a more polished look. It's the perfect way to shine your light and serve as an inspiration for the fight against breast cancer.

Tilly, 20mm, Croco Leather (Burgundy - $65 | Lavender - $65): The Together In Pink Tilly brings you two gorgeous leather croco-pattern styles. With a rose gold-tone case and timeless Roman numerals, each watch feels like a touch of elegance you can wear every day. Whether you're drawn to the bold burgundy or the soft lavender, supporting those who need it most by sporting the Tilly collection will always be in style.

About Armitron®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and Joseph Abboud. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at https://www.komen.org/social.

