Armitron Releases 'Pride Watch' as a Brilliantly Colorful Statement of Love and Acceptance to Benefit the Pride Foundation

A Dynamic Statement Watch for Pride Month Within Their Collection With Emmy Award-Winning Costume Designer Johnny Wujek

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration of inclusivity and self-expression, Armitron, ( https://www.armitron.com ), proudly presents the Pride Watch , a brilliantly colorful addition to the Armitron Loves Johnny Collection . Its captivating colors serve as a visual representation of diversity and inclusion, while the inspiring messages of love adorning the watch box complete this truly special edition. Designed in collaboration with Emmy Award Winning costume designer/stylist Johnny Wujek, a prominent member and advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. Johnny has been the name behind some famed Katy Perry looks, looks for Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Kate Mara, JOJO, Sofi Tukker, and Saweetie, to name a few. The Pride Watch is sold exclusively on Armitron.com. The Pride Watch exudes an affordable luxury feel with stunningly unique features, including:

A hand-drawn rainbow-colored watch face designed & painted in watercolors by Johnny Wujek .

. A textured bezel and luxe link bracelet bring an air of subtle sophistication to this dressy style.

Silver stainless steel casing

Priced at $105 , The watch symbolizes love, respect, freedom, tolerance, and equality for all.

" Armitron is known for fostering a culture of belonging and celebrating individuality. With the Pride Watch, we continue to embrace the fact that times have changed, and Armitron is a proud timekeeper. Through the years, when you think of our watches, they have moments and feelings attached. We are synonymous with special moments in time, a feeling, and love," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "The collaboration with Johnny Wujek is an invitation for everyone to live authentically and thrive in a society that celebrates their true selves. It is a reminder that one should feel loved and proud wherever you go."

"The Pride Watch is a vibrant timepiece that embodies the essence of Pride. It is a celebration of life that occurs every second of every day. Walk forth in your power because this is your time to shine," states Emmy Award-winning costume designer, stylist, and creative director, Johnny Wujek. "Let the Pride Watch be a catalyst for conversations, connections, and inclusivity. Wear it proudly as a symbol of solidarity, a beacon of hope, and a representation of your unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community."

Armitron will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Pride Watch to the Pride Foundation , a non-profit organization whose mission is to fuel transformational movements to advance equality and justice for LGBTQ+ people in all communities across the Northwest. This partnership will help further their efforts, and the proceeds will go towards student scholarships, grant programs, community advocacy, research, and education. The Pride Foundation aims to strengthen LGBTQ+ communities and plays a vital role in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, engaging in policy discussions, and working towards eliminating discrimination.

"The Pride Foundation is deeply honored and grateful for the invaluable support extended by Armitron and Johnny Wujek through their collaboration on the Pride Watch. In this critical moment, such profound efforts hold immense significance in our collective journey toward constructing a world that fosters safety, inclusivity, and genuine acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals," states Katie Carter, CEO of Pride Foundation. "This partnership serves as a resounding testament to the transformative power of solidarity and sends a resolute message that celebrates diversity and embraces the urgent need for equality."

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit

www.Armitron.com .

ABOUT PRIDE FOUNDATION

Pride Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to advancing LGBTQ+ equality in the Northwestern United States. Through grants, scholarships, and partnerships, they empower individuals, support organizations, and create lasting change for a more inclusive society. With a history dating back to 1985, Pride Foundation has been at the forefront of supporting LGBTQ+ communities and advocating for diversity and acceptance. Their strategic grantmaking addresses various issues impacting the community, from healthcare to education, housing, employment, and more. By fostering collaboration and engaging diverse stakeholders, Pride Foundation drives collective action towards achieving LGBTQ+ equality and creating a better future for all.

