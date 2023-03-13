Armitron Teams Up With Famed Fashion Stylist And Costume Designer Johnny Wujek For Exclusive Armitron ❤︎ Johnny Watch Collection

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The timeless timekeepers at Armitron (www.armitron.com) announced their partnership and multi-drop collaboration with Emmy Award-winning costume designer, stylist, and creative director Johnny Wujek (https://www.instagram.com/jwujek/?hl=en). Titled "Armitron ❤︎ Johnny," The 1st drop of the collaboration introduces watches with vibrant and vivacious color sets inspired by Johnny's favorite mix of colors, materials, and finishes. The intricately curated collection includes 12 reimagined watch styles reflecting his dynamic personality while simultaneously showcasing the quality craftsmanship of an Armitron timepiece. All pieces are available exclusively on armitron.com and are unisex watches styles ranging in price from $85 to $150.

Each watch within the Armitron ❤︎ Johnny collection is a personality-based style + statement piece. The collection breathes energy through and through with analog and digital watches, dynamic color combinations, finishes, and names such as Aura, Lunar, Trilogy, and Flashback, enhancing the experience of each piece. Each watch order arrives in custom seafoam green and purple boxes with a luxurious brushed fabric feel. Inspired by Johnny's watercolor designs for the watches, the custom box design also features the words Armitron ❤︎ Johnny delicately engraved across the top. Easily this season's most coveted addition to any closet, it is clear that every aspect of the collaboration was intricately planned for a delightfully unique response.

"Collaborating with the creative team at Armitron has been such a fun TIME, literally. To me, a watch is more than just a device to stay on track throughout your day; it is an accessory of expression. A piece of jewelry that adds flavor to your outfit and ticks life into your fashion soul," says Wujek.

Johnny Wujek is an internationally acclaimed celebrity stylist and Emmy award-winning costume designer. Hollywood Reporter has deemed him one of the Top 25 List of Most Powerful Stylists. He is the creative force, and mastermind behind the looks of many pop idols and artists' including Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Kate Mara, JOJO, Sofi Tukker, and Saweetie, to name a few. Tyra Banks handpicked this multi-tasking professional to serve as America's Next Top Model creative consultant and celebrity judge for seasons 19 and 20 and Project Runway All Stars. Johnny has costume-designed global campaigns with legendary photographers Mario, Testino, Terry Richardson, Ellen Von Unwerth, and David LaChapelle. Johnny was also a key member of the E! Style Collective in 2015 and co-hosted E! News Live from the red carpet for both the Met Ball and the Academy Awards. Johnny's approach to style is a mix of fashion and disruption; it's simply a form of expressing his love for people. In 2015, Johnny costume-designed the now infamous looks for Katy Perry's halftime show for the Super Bowl XLIX. Accolades for Johnny have included Creative Director of Katy Perry Collections, the Costume Designer for Mariah Carey's 2019-2020 Caution Tour and Christmas Tour, and Head Costume Designer and co-star for HBO Max's show Legendary. In 2022, Johnny won an EMMY for outstanding costume design/styling for Disney+ The Quest.

"Armitron has always offered a broad range of styles that nurture the spirit of individuality. However, our partnership with Johnny Wujek takes it to the next level." States Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation, "The "king of pop-rock couture," brings a bold and modern perspective to Armitron. When classic and modern come together, magical things occur within the fashion and fashion accessories world."

E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under their flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Badgley Mischka, and Joseph Abboud. Armitron, since 1975, has been known for making innovative and fashion-forward watches with quality materials and a coveted affordability factor.

"Armitron has been uniquely ingrained within the fashion industry and fashion accessories market over the years. Our values and the quality of products have always been distinguishing factors for the brand in the US and worldwide." States Marisol Tamaro, states Chief Marketing Officer of E. Gluck Corporation." This collaboration is a first for Armitron with such an industry-decorated Fashion Stylist and Costume Designer. Johnny's work is versatile, elegantly original, and envelope-pushing. His personality truly shines through within the entire collection while holding tight to the Armitron standards and our 2023 vision for the brand."

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is the Official Timekeeper of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

