Armitron Transcends Time: Unveiling "Love Every Second" Rebranding Campaign Celebrating Life's Moments

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron ( https://www.armitron.com/ ), a trailblazer in the world of timepieces, proudly announces the unveiling of its first rebranding campaign in nearly five decades. Titled "Love Every Second," this campaign marks a significant milestone for the brand since its inception in 1975. With a renewed commitment and rediscovery of celebrating life's moments, Armitron's latest venture promises to redefine the essence of timekeeping.

The "Love Every Second" campaign is rooted in the brand's rich heritage and guided by a commitment to authenticity. This transformative "Love Every Second" initiative marks a pivotal moment in Armitron's illustrious history to redefine the narrative around timekeeping. It bridges the gap between its exciting releases over the past year and vintage collections steeped in nostalgia and iconic memorabilia timepieces like the beloved Garfield watch.

At the heart of Armitron lies a profound story of resilience and love. Founded almost 50 years ago as a family business, Armitron's journey has been shaped by the indomitable spirit of its founders, Eugene and Jean Gluck, whose legacy of perseverance and optimism continues to inspire the brand's ethos. "Love Every Second" encapsulates this legacy, celebrating life's moments, big and small.

Armitron has been matching people with watches since 1975, offering timepieces that stand the test of time and resonate with individuals on a deeply personal level. Eugene Gluck believed that you were not fully dressed and ready for the world unless you were wearing a watch. Armitron takes pride in its heritage, embracing the values instilled by its founders and the three generations of watchmakers who have contributed to its success. The 2024 rebrand is an embodiment of Armitron's dedication to crafting timepieces that not only complete you and measure time but also help you cherish the moments that matter most. It hones in on the fact that a watch not only tells time, it also timestamps your story.

"At Armitron, we understand that time is more than just a measurement – it's a tapestry of memories, experiences, and emotions," states Barbara Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "Armitron has been a constant companion throughout life's journey on the wrists of multiple generations, and we are excited to continue that tradition with this rebrand. Our renewed focus and company presentation represent a continuation of the legacy that Armitron was built on. Embodying a rich historical tapestry of family and quality but never taking moments for granted."

"In a world where you can now have anything you want in a moment's notice, we want to take the time to notice the moments in between. There is so much in life to love and be hopeful about," states Adam Gelnick, CFO of E.Gluck Corporation. "We want to slow down and cherish the precious micro-moments that define our lives."

As part of the rebrand led by strategic branding agency Motto® , which specializes in developing big ideas for brand transformations, Armitron has debuted a new logo, refreshed visual identity, and full redesign of its website. With a nod to the past and an eye toward the future, the new logo borrows design cues from the original 1975 mark while its modern styling projects a bold step forward.

"Barbara Weichselbaum and the remarkable people at Armitron have a big vision to propel the brand's storied history into an exciting new chapter," states Sunny Bonnell, Co-founder and CEO of Motto®, Armitron's branding partner. "If anyone can keep watches relevant and treasured in an ever-changing world, it will be Armitron. We were honored to help them build a bridge to the future."

A precursor for the rebranding was stunningly gorgeous yet affordable collection releases for every wrist and every occasion between 2023 and 2024 including the Armitron Loves Johnny , WAVE , Ross & Rachel , Tilly , Minnie , Grant , Apex and Pulse collections. Armitron will continue to release new collections surrounding the rebranding through 2025 and beyond which is a resounding reminder that Armitron lives watches and loves watches. It's simply what they do.

"Our signature concept 'Love Every Second' isn't just a tagline; it's now our internal north star that will guide everything we do from here on out," states Marisol Tamaro, Chief Marketing Officer of E. Gluck Corporation. "It encapsulates our ethos of celebrating life's kaleidoscope of moments, from the grandiose to the everyday delights. We want those moments to be remembered by an Armitron and to be with our customers every day. Right on your wrist. For big moments and little wins."

Armitron's "Love Every Second" rebranding event, which commenced on June 18, 2024, at the Yankee Stadium Skyboxes, served as a platform to unveil the brand's refreshed identity. At the event, guests enjoyed the game from the best seats in the house while savoring gourmet food and drinks themed with names of "Love Every Second," "Wristwatch Whirl," "Timepiece Tonic" and "Tick-Tock Tequila."

E. Gluck Corporation's CEO Barbara Weichselbaum, who was presented by BPM-PR Firm's CEO Monique Tatum, shared heartfelt insights about her family's journey and the creation of the iconic Armitron brand. Following Barbra, Chief Financial Officer and son of Barbra Weichselbaum, Adam Gelnick briefly spoke about Armitron's recent retail and growth initiatives. Chief Marketing Officer, Marisol Tamaro closed out the remarks with an overview of the full scale of meaning and detail for the rebrand.

To conclude the speeches, Marisol presented the "New Armitron Promotional Video" campaign video as well as the Love Every Second campaign imagery. With a 4-2 win by the Yankees and NYC social elites like Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York as well as E. Gluck Corporation executives in attendance the event was an absolute success.

"The 'Love Every Second' rebranding ignites a fire within our team, urging us to craft innovative product narratives rich with humanity and emotion, forging profound bonds with our cherished customers," continues Tamaro.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

