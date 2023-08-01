Armitron Unleashes a Kaleidoscope of Color with the Style 360 Watches in Armitron Loves Johnny Collection

Introducing the Never Seen Before Style 360 Collection with Four New Dynamic Designs

Featuring Original Illustrations by Celebrity Stylist Johnny Wujek.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trailblazing visionaries at Armitron ( https://www.armitron.com/ ) have released the newest addition to the Armitron Loves Johnny collection - the Style 360 Collection - a vibrant and playful line of watches that combines gorgeous, original illustrations with whimsical dials and color-coordinated bracelets.

These watches transpired from the imagination of Emmy Award-winning costume designer and stylist, Johnny Wujek. He is the mastermind behind the looks of many pop idols and artists' including Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, Kate Mara, JOJO, Sofi Tukker, and Saweetie, to name a few. The Style 360 watches are true standout pieces, reflecting Johnny's dynamic personality and showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship that defines every Armitron timepiece.

And to add an extra sprinkle of excitement, each watch comes in a custom box adorned in colors of seafoam green or purple. Opening these luxurious brushed fabric boxes will make you feel like royalty and witness firsthand the meticulous attention to detail that went into this collaboration.

Bursting with life and energy, the Style 360 watches feature enchanting rotating dials that instantly grab your attention. Paired with bracelets that match the vibrant hues, these watches are the epitome of extraordinary style, fun, and functionality.

The Style 360 Collection boasts four stunning 36mm designs that will leave you breathless:

Red Love : Wearing your heart on your sleeve? How about on your wrist? Paired with an elegant ceramic bracelet, the original heart drawing sits on a rotating dial, spinning slowly throughout your day, so you never know which direction your heart will be facing. (Price: $125 )

: Wearing your heart on your sleeve? How about on your wrist? Paired with an elegant ceramic bracelet, the original heart drawing sits on a rotating dial, spinning slowly throughout your day, so you never know which direction your heart will be facing. Pink Bloom : Who needs a bouquet when you can bring the bloom with you? This dial features an original flower illustration that slowly rotates throughout your day, giving you a fresh look every time you check the time. (Price: $125 )

: Who needs a bouquet when you can bring the bloom with you? This dial features an original flower illustration that slowly rotates throughout your day, giving you a fresh look every time you check the time. Grey Peace : Show your support of unity, respect, and prosperity with this original peace sign illustration. Not only does it look amazing, but the dial actually rotates throughout your day, giving you an evolving look from hour to hour. (Price: $125 )

: Show your support of unity, respect, and prosperity with this original peace sign illustration. Not only does it look amazing, but the dial actually rotates throughout your day, giving you an evolving look from hour to hour. Rainbow Happy : Wear a smile on your wrist to match the smile on your face! Featuring a custom, hand-drawn smile dial, the rainbow iridescent metal alloy band splashes a spectrum of color around the whole watch, serving more than smirk while turning heads and cracking smiles. (Price: $80 )

"Armitron has always been dedicated to offering a wide range of styles that celebrate individuality. Our collaboration with Johnny Wujek not only reinforces this commitment but also exemplifies Armitron's enduring presence in the fashion industry," States Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "With Johnny's unparalleled versatility and elegantly original work, the collection seamlessly aligns with our brand vision for 2023. Each timepiece reflects Johnny's artistic vision while upholding the exceptional standards that define Armitron's legacy of delivering high-quality, stylish watches at accessible price points."

Armitron's commitment to celebrating individuality and innovation shines through each collection. The brand's latest sustainable WAVE Collection , elegant Tilly Collection , romantic Ross & Rachel Collection , and brand new whimsy Style 360 Collection provide a tantalizing glimpse into the realm of Armitron's dynamic timepieces that continue to ignite the imagination of individuals worldwide.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com .

