Armitron® Watches Teams Up With Tide Ocean SA to Debut the Wave - The Brands' 1st Ocean Plastics Collection Launch for Earth Day 2023

Unique Collection of Watches Are Made from Upcycled Plastic Recovered from Our Oceans

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trusted timekeepers at Armitron® ,(http://www.armitron.com), are taking a deep dive into plastic waste recycling with the announcement of their most recent partnership with Tide Ocean SA, (https://www.tide.earth/en/). #tide is an environmentally-focused company that upcycles ocean-bound plastics to produce premium raw materials for sustainable products. The results of the collaborative efforts are Armitron's new Ocean Plastics Collection. The first introduction of this collection is called the Wave, which features four watches made from upcycled plastic recovered from our oceans. Inspired by marine life, the brilliant watch designs are available in vibrant coral and turquoise colors and deep, rich ocean hues. The Wave Ocean Plastics Collection is priced at $95, with each timepiece packaged in a box consciously designed from recycled fibers that include an all-natural organic cotton insert. The collection can be found on sale exclusively at Armitron.com beginning April 20th in honor and support of Earth Day 2023.

Armitron's New Ocean Plastics Collection: The Wave, Photo Credit: #tide® Tide Ocean SA Armitron's New Ocean Plastics Collection: The Wave, Photo Credit: #tide® Tide Ocean SA

"We chose to partner with Tide Ocean SA because of their strong commitment to preserving our oceans and protecting our environment and due to their award-winning #tide ocean material. Through the launch of our Ocean Plastic Collection, we aim to broaden awareness of plastic waste pollution and to champion the adoption of a circular economy," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "Through our partnership, we are thrilled to be able to contribute to this ongoing effort. This initiative is just one small step in a more extensive social responsibility journey for the Armitron brand. As a time-tested and acclaimed name within the fashion industry, we strive to lead by example and ensure that we do our part."

#tide ocean material® is an award-winning material resource that comes in the form of granules for plastic injection, yarn for textile applications, and filament for 3D printing. #tide ocean material® can be applied to an endless variety of durable products: from watches to furniture, automotive parts to apparel, consumer electronics to carpets or sports floors and construction. In just two years, #tide has processed the equivalent of more than 25 million plastic bottles into reusable raw materials converted into high-quality products.

E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron®. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden. Armitron®, since 1975, has been known for making innovative and fashion-forward watches with quality materials and a coveted affordability factor. As of late, the brand has been coming in hot with exceptionally unique collection releases, including but not limited to their most recent Armitron ❤️'s Johnny collection in collaboration with internationally acclaimed celebrity stylist and Emmy award-winning costume designer, and their Vintage Archive Collection, which was a nostalgic collection of the brand's past.

For more information on Armitron®, their newest watch releases, or media inquiries, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT ARMITRON®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto and Steve Madden. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

About #tide®

Tide Ocean SA is a Swiss company with offshoots in Southeast Asia that has developed upcycling methods for ocean-bound plastics with the Swiss Institute for Materials Engineering and Plastics Processing (IWK, OST). In addition to environmental protection, #tide® also creates social added value: from fishermen to retailers, everyone benefits from the company's values. The granulates, threads, and filaments made from #tide ocean material are used in a wide variety of products and have been awarded several times over. With its program «Road to 1 Billion Bottles», #tide® has set the goal of collecting and upcycling the equivalent of one billion plastic bottles by 2025, and thus protecting the fauna and flora in and around the oceans. www.tide.earth

Media Contact:

Monique Tatum

877.841.7244

[email protected]

SOURCE Armitron