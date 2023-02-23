Armitron Watches' Vintage Archive Collection Launch Is a Nostalgic Reflection of The Brand's Past

22 Rare Timepieces From The 1970s - 1980s Have Been Pulled From The Armitron Vault For A Limited Edition Drop

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armitron turned back the hands of time today by releasing their Vintage Archive Collection of rare timepieces from the 1970s through the 1980s. A dazzling must-have and a rare peek into the vault of the watch creators' groundbreaking and elite history. The Vintage Archive Collection is a nostalgic reflection of the brand's past, with twenty-two, rare watches pulled from the Armitron vault. These one or two-of-a-kind watch designs are available for sale on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Top Left To Right: Women' Favorites: Vintage 5146, Vintage 3928 and Vintage 3062, Bottom left to Right: Men's Favorites: Vintage 1119, Vintage 3301 and Vintage 2210 Armitron Watches' Vintage Archive Collection Launch

The twenty-two pieces are exclusively found on Armitron.com as of today and are priced within Armitron's famed affordable luxury standards, ranging from $85 - $125. This highly curated collection of twenty-two watches represents timeless design and quality craftsmanship. These never worn, hand-selected watches from the Armitron archives have been polished and restored to their original beauty and functionality. All original timepieces feature a stainless steel case, and some include a diamond crystal accent.

Each watch will arrive in a hand-stitched black leather case along with a certificate of authenticity. These watches blend nostalgia with modern sophistication for a treasured timepiece for years to come.

"Fashion is in flux, but Armitron is consistently keeping time at the ship's helm." States Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation."We have some notable collaborations on the immediate horizon. With a launch into new designs, it seems fitting to reflect and release a few limited vintage watch designs from 40+ years ago that enabled us to bring our prestigious brand to where it is today."

The Armitron Vintage Collection launch honors the brand's beloved founder, Eugen Gluck, a leader in the watch industry since 1956 - making high-quality, beautifully designed timepieces accessible to all. He believed a watch was for more than just keeping time. Armitron watches were designed to signify dignity, self-expression, and a life well-lived and loved.

E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under their flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Badgley Mischka, and Joseph Abboud. In 1999, Armitron had the fifth largest share of all watch purchases, by brand, in the United States. Armitron ranks as one of the leading fashion watch brands in the US and helped set the industry standard for manufacturing digital watches with LCD displays.

Armitron was historically identified by its connection with various professional sports teams and professional athletes. Jerry Rice, Boomer Esiason, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Larry Bird, and others were endorsers of the brand. Today, Armitron remains an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees.

ABOUT ARMITRON

Since 1975, Armitron has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is the Official Timekeeper of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit www.Armitron.com.

