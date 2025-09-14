Armor Health Announces Partnership with Antidote-AI to Revolutionize Correctional Healthcare Landscape

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), today announced it's new partnership with Antidote-AI (Antidote-AI.com) as their correctional healthcare technology partner to provide Armor with their powerful AI clinical tools, embedded in Armor's Insights Analytics technology platform.

Powered by Antidote's AI solution, Armor's Insights Analytics will tie in objective measures and integrate objective scoring with assessments to provide quantifiable, real time patient data, enabling healthcare providers to make informed treatment and care decisions.

"Our tested and proven AI technologies across a diverse population of over 40,000 patients gave Armor the confidence to engage Antidote for customization of our platform specifically for the unique and challenging needs of the incarcerated patient population in correctional healthcare," says Antidote CEO Alex Campo. "Our tools implement clinical pathways to systematically streamline patient care processes, significantly enhancing treatment efficiency and leading to better patient outcomes," he added.

"We believe the inclusion of these additional services to our health care technology platforms, in collaboration with Antidote-AI, is game changing in the correctional health care industry," says Manny Fernandez, Armor's Chief Operations Officer. Fernandez added…"Antidote's technology is far and beyond anything that the competition has to offer."

Armor has began working with its current client partners to implement the Antidote AI solutions across it's portfolio of facilities.

About Armor Health

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 21 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

