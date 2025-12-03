With Its Focus on Integrated Health Care, Lowering Recidivism and Data Analytics, Armor Health expands MAT and OTP programs for Franklin County, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com) Armor Health has enhanced its Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in collaboration with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Corrections Division Leadership to now include treatment therapies with SUBLOCADE long acting injectables (LAIs).

Prescription SUBLOCADE, with counseling and psychosocial support, is for adults with moderate to severe opioid addiction who have started treatment with a dose of oral buprenorphine or are being treated with buprenorphine.

SUBLOCADE treatment can significantly reduce the likelihood of recidivism and opioid relapse by providing a steady, long-acting release of buprenorphine, which suppresses cravings and maintains recovery. Studies show SUBLOCADE is effective in helping people stay off illicit opioids, with some research indicating that a high percentage of patients who received 12 monthly injections were still abstinent a year later.

The program starts with a comprehensive screening for opioid use disorder at intake. If treatment is needed, it begins immediately-whether the individual is new to treatment or already enrolled in a community-based program. The goal is to provide consistent, uninterrupted care throughout their incarceration.

A key component of the program is reentry planning. The initiative ensures that when individuals leave the jail, they have a structured plan in place to continue their treatment in the community. Through coordinated "warm handoffs" to external health care providers, the program works to reduce the risks of relapse and reoffending by promoting a stable transition.

Armor's CEO Otto Campo says "Our goal is not just to meet the standard, it is to set the standard for correctional healthcare. The success of this MAT program is just one example of what we can achieve through innovation, partnership, and accountability".

Campo added "we applaud Franklin County leadership for continuing to lead the way in innovation and evidenced based quality care delivery in meeting their mission of reducing recidivism and fostering an environment of respect and dignity toward those in custody." further he says, "Armor shares in this goal as we believe the use of SUBLOCADE LAI for the patients in these facilities enables them to experience the same quality health care received by those of us outside the walls of prisons, jails, and correctional centers."

