Armor Health's Data Driven Approach to Patient Care Helps Secure Agreement to Provide Correctional Healthcare Service for Inmates in Bell County Texas

BELTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, was awarded a new contract to deliver its quality Integrated Medical and Mental Health Services to the Bell County Jail Facilities in Belton, TX, and the Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen, TX. The company was awarded the new contract after a competitive RFP process. Armor began its service in the first quarter of 2025.

"This exciting opportunity to partner with the Bell County Commissioners, along with the Sheriff's Office and Juvenile Detention leadership team furthers Armor's focus on growth in Texas," says Otto Campo, CEO of Armor Health. "Serving Bell County Jail and Juvenile Detention patients and the surrounding community provides our company with a foundation for this planned growth across the state".

Campo adds, "We commend Bell County leadership's forward-thinking approach which parallels Armor's focus on utilizing data combined with top-tier clinical service to deliver best patient outcomes." Armor employs its proprietary technology Insights Analytics to deliver on its mission to provide the type of patient care expected outside the walls of a correctional facility to the underserved in jails and prisons. Armor's programs focus on each patient we care for and on the incarcerated patient's physical and mental well-being. "We are committed to providing Armor's highly skilled, passionate, and laser-focused behavioral health professionals in Bell County to further enhance the results that we know make an important difference in the lives of our patients," says Campo.

About Armor Health

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 21 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Armor Health