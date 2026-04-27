Armor Health Expands East Coast Presence, Delivering Data‑Driven, Patient‑Centered Solutions to Correctional Facilities

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, continues to expand its footprint across the East Coast, building on significant success in Ohio while accelerating strategic growth throughout the Southeast and Mid‑Atlantic regions. With a proven track record and a forward‑leaning vision, Armor is focused on expanding in Virginia, Pennsylvania, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida, while also extending northward to meet the evolving needs of correctional agencies nationwide.

Armor's growth is rooted in a fundamentally different approach to correctional healthcare—one that prioritizes preparation, partnership, and performance. Rather than deploying one‑size‑fits‑all solutions, Armor begins every engagement by doing the homework others skip: researching each facility, understanding its history, and engaging directly with leadership and staff to identify real challenges before implementation begins.

"We listen first," said Armor Chief Operating Officer, Manny Fernandez. "Our teams spend time learning the facility's environment, concerns, and goals so we can implement solutions—not just staffing—that drive measurable improvement."

This intentional approach allows Armor Health to successfully serve facilities of all sizes, complexities, and patient acuity. Armor understands that no two facilities are the same, and customization is essential to delivering effective, sustainable healthcare solutions.

A critical focus area driving Armor's East Coast expansion is the growing mental health crisis within correctional settings. Facilities are seeing escalating numbers of individuals entering custody with serious mental health needs. Armor addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive in‑facility mental health services while actively working to bridge care back into the community upon release. Through collaboration with local mental health providers, Armor helps ensure continuity of care, improved post‑release outcomes, and reduced recidivism.

As a Florida‑based company, Armor Health benefits from strong executive oversight and operational leadership, with dedicated regional support as the company grows. In Virginia and surrounding markets, oversight will be supported by regional executive leadership to ensure alignment, accountability, and responsiveness.

What truly sets Armor apart is its customer‑first philosophy backed by rigorous data analytics. Every decision, clinical, operational, and financial is driven by data, enabling continuous improvement and transparent performance measurement. Clients consistently praise Armor for delivering more than services; the company delivers solutions that address real‑world challenges and produce meaningful results.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health