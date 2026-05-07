Armor Health Partners with Learning to Achieve Wellness to Strengthen Continuity of Care After Release

MIAMI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, is proud to announce a new partnership with Learning to Achieve Wellness, a Florida based organization specializing in pre‑release planning and post‑release continuity of care for justice‑involved individuals.

Through this partnership, Armor Health is expanding its approach to reentry planning by ensuring individuals transitioning from custody have access to continued mental health treatment, including psychiatric medications and Medication Assisted Recovery (MAR) therapies upon release into the community.

One of the most significant barriers faced by individuals reentering society is the interruption of prescribed treatment—particularly long‑acting injectable psychiatric medications, which are often difficult to obtain immediately following release. Armor Health and Learning to Achieve Wellness are working collaboratively to bridge this gap, ensuring patients can remain compliant with their treatment plans during this critical transition period.

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how we think about correctional healthcare beyond the walls of the facility," said Dr. Jimmy Fernandez, Chief Medical Officer for Armor Healthcare. "By coordinating care prior to release and ensuring continuity afterward, we are helping set individuals up for success and stability in the community."

As part of this collaboration, Armor Health has also expanded Medication Assisted Recovery services within the jail setting, strengthening clinical support for individuals receiving treatment for substance use disorders. This enhanced approach is designed to support long‑term recovery, reduce relapse, and ultimately help lower recidivism rates.

"Our shared goal is simple but powerful," Dr. Fernandez continued. "We want to improve patient outcomes, support long‑term wellness, and reduce the cycle of reincarceration by making sure individuals leave custody with a clear, supported path to continued care."

Armor Health remains committed to innovation, partnership, and evidence‑based practices that advance correctional healthcare and improve outcomes for the communities it serves.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health