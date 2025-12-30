Armor Health Nurses Receive Life Saving Awards and Recognition at the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's 2025 Awards Banquet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com) nurses received lifesaving awards at the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's 2025 December Awards Banquet.

Honored for their dedication, courage and professionalism were Jon Frost-RN, Barb McCubbin-Nurse Practitioner, Linda Reece-LPN, Megan Cook-RN, Rebekka McNichols-RN, and Heather Arnold-LPN.

Registered Nurse Jon Frost received his award for his actions and lifesaving efforts providing CPR to a patient who overdosed and was found unresponsive with no pulse or respirations. Frost provided several nasal Narcan treatments and continued CPR for 22 minutes until Emergency Medical Services arrived onsite. Upon EMS arrival the patient was in stable condition and survived the event.

Nurse Practitioner McCubbin along with nursing staff Reece, Cook and McNichols teamed to provide lifesaving care to a Deputy having a heart attack of the type known as a 'Widow Maker'. All nurses provided EKG, medications, and stabilized the deputy until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the patient to the hospital.

LPN Heather Arnold received her lifesaving award for providing CPR and utilizing an automated external defibrillator (AED) to a patient found unresponsive due to heart related complications. Arnold stabilized the patient who was then transferred to the local emergency room for further treatment.

Armor's CEO Otto Campo said "Our goal is not just to meet the standard; it is to set the standard for correctional healthcare. We are honored to have these dedicated healthcare professionals on our Franklin County team and join Sheriff Dallas Baldwin in congratulating them for their courage and professionalism providing lifesaving care".

Campo added "Our Franklin teammates' quick action working alongside our Sheriff's office partners made a profound difference, and this honor is a testament to their skill, compassion, and commitment to others."

