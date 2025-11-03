Armor Health Presents Seminar on Comprehensive Postpartum Care for Incarcerated Women

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading correctional healthcare company, Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), leads Comprehensive Postpartum Care for Incarcerated Women seminar at the National Conference on Correctional Health Care 2025, November 3-5 in Baltimore. Hosted by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), the conference is the largest training and exhibit conference in the correctional healthcare field, with more than 1,600 professionals in attendance.

The seminar, led by Armor's Atrews Bell, MS, LPC and Jared Washington, MA, LPC, equips participants with strategies to align with NCCHC standards and enhance the quality of health service delivery systems to drive compliance and quality improvement in correctional healthcare for comprehensive care for women's mental health, post partum depression and reintegration upon release.

"This conference is an important platform for Armor to share some of the innovative solutions we have developed that are transforming women's healthcare in correctional facilities," said Otto Campo, CEO of Armor. "We look forward to engaging with correctional healthcare leaders who share our commitment to advancing the quality and efficiency of health services for women in this critical area."

Armor's seminar addresses the prevalence of postpartum depression (PPD) among women in jails, where 30-38% of incarcerated mothers experience PPD vs. 10-20% in the general population. The seminar focuses on:

Risk factors for incarcerated women including baby separation, past trauma, lack of support and environmental stress

Care in the 4 th trimester – the first 12 weeks post-birth are vital for healing and bonding and often neglected for incarcerated women.

Consequences of untreated PPD such as self-harm, behavioral incidents, poor reintegration and child attachment issues

Gaps in traditional correctional health care, including limited postpartum visits, lactation options, trauma-informed support and continuity of care upon release.

Best practices in care which involve Doula programs, prison and jail nurseries, community partnerships, contact visitation and peer support.

Continuity of care post release that provides Medicaid extension, lactation clinics, therapy, case management and reunification plans.

"We believe the inclusion of these additional services for mother's to our holistic and comprehensive health care approach for incarcerated women, addresses a critical need supporting the mother during incarceration and for continuity of care for the mother and their baby post release", added Campo.

Armor has began working with its current client partners to implement these evidence based care protocols across it's portfolio of facilities.

