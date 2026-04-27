ArmorText Announces Field Notes, an Operator-Led Forum for Collective Defense

Inaugural invite-only client/user conference in NYC on May 27, will offer off-the-record stories, patterns, and playbooks about out-of-band operational readiness - from the teams who built them

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorText, which secures the communications of crisis response teams in critical infrastructure industries around the world, today announced Field Notes, the company's inaugural user conference taking place on May 27 in New York City.

Field Notes, ArmorText's inaugural user conference on May 27 in New York City will bring together ArmorText customers and select security leaders to share patterns, playbooks, and field-tested implementations of ArmorText with the Secure Gateway that have been successful under real-world pressure.

The invite-only event will bring together ArmorText customers and select security leaders to share field-tested implementations of ArmorText with the Secure Gateway, which enables end-to-end encrypted integrations for critical data feeds, including encrypted telemetry, OT and SIEM alert delivery, automated threat intelligence sharing, and out-of-band identity verification.

"Every organization has a security plan until they get breached. In the post-breach world, there are only survivors – the practitioners and solutions that delivered. The most valuable knowledge in cyber resilience comes from the teams who were operational when everyone else was scrambling," said Navroop Mitter, CEO, ArmorText. "Field Notes is an opportunity for our customers to share incredibly valuable insights from building technology that works under real-world pressure. We want to provide an off-the-record space for practitioners to share their playbooks with each other, not just with us."

Attendees will leave the event with:

Field-tested approaches for routing, governance, escalation, and secure ingestion directly from insights around the decisions, tradeoffs, and rollout approaches from peers who survived – that teams can apply immediately.

Access to ArmorText's Secure Gateway Integrations Library, a customer-contributed reference set of real patterns and configurations that are ready to use.

A firsthand look at how organizations are deploying E2EE integration pathways to protect critical communications when primary channels can't be trusted - and what it takes to get there.

"We're grateful to have such engaged clients who are willing to share off the record," said Matt Calligan, Director of Growth Markets at ArmorText. "Trust is the invisible life force that drives successful cybersecurity programs. There is nothing more valuable to the cybersecurity community than trusted peers sharing tested solutions and ideas. Field Notes is our way of bringing those people and ideas together as part of our commitment to practitioner-led collective defense."

If you are interested in securing a place at the event, please submit your request here.

Learn more about Secure Gateway, end-to-end encrypted integrations for critical data feeds.

About ArmorText

ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024, ArmorText's groundbreaking offerings deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping organizations maintain compliance, protect their networks, and ensure business continuity. 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.

Learn more at https://armortext.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

ArmorText

[email protected]

SOURCE ArmorText