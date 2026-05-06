Top Cybersecurity Podcast Lock & Key Lounge Brings Insights From the Power Grid to Interpol

The threats targeting the systems, grids, and institutions the world depends on, and the sometimes unconventional paths of the leaders defending them

MCLEAN, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lock & Key Lounge Podcast hosted by ArmorText – the best cybersecurity podcast for incident response, secure out-of-band communications, and critical infrastructure – is sharing an impressive slate of new guests that will join hosts Navroop Mitter and Matthew Calligan to discuss the decisions that don't make it into the headlines including leading global security operations when your stakeholder map includes sovereign governments actively sanctioning each other, navigating a CISO career as a Black woman when that path was far from established, and the real-world tradeoffs behind protecting critical infrastructure.

New Lock & Key Lounge guests

Lock & Key Lounge exists for practitioners who have to act on the headlines, navigate the regulatory maze, and make hard calls when something goes wrong. The podcast takes buzzwords and turns them into real-world knowledge around everything from embedded threat actors, OT cyber threats, and regulatory landmines to the tabletop exercises, incident response, and leadership's career decisions that define how organizations survive a crisis.

Following a compelling start to 2026 with guests from Dragos, the AI Leadership Institute, the NASDAQ Center for Board Excellence, and more, ArmorText will welcome:

On the technical side, the new episodes tackle important dynamics in OT security including why OT incidents are rarer than IT incidents and what that actually reveals about threat actor behavior, the OT visibility gap between the tools organizations are buying and the human oversight needed to make sense of them, and the real role renewables play in grid security beyond the political noise.

Conversations will also go beyond technical insights, exploring the unconventional career paths that brought leaders to some of the most significant roles in security today. Bjørn Watne left senior CISO roles at Telenor and Storebrand, two of Scandinavia's most recognized institutions, to become the Global CISO of INTERPOL, trading a conventional career trajectory for the mission of empowering law enforcement to fight organized crime, human trafficking, and the exploitation of the vulnerable. Jameeka Green Aaron brings a path rooted in a family ethic of hard work and a career built in rooms where she wasn't always expected to be. These conversations represent a growing thread running through Lock & Key Lounge that highlights the career decisions, pivots, and convictions that don't make it onto a LinkedIn profile.

If you would like to join Navroop and Matt for a chat, reach out to us at [email protected]!

Please visit our website to tune into Lock & Key Lounge!

About ArmorText

ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024, ArmorText's groundbreaking offerings deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping organizations maintain compliance, protect their networks, and ensure business continuity. 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.

Learn more at https://armortext.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

ArmorText

[email protected]

SOURCE ArmorText