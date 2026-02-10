The Lock & Key Lounge Podcast Brings Together the Sharpest Minds in Cybersecurity

News provided by

ArmorText

Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 ET

Top cybersecurity podcast showcases exciting 2026 lineup with leading cybersecurity voices in law, critical infrastructure, technology, and government

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lock & Key Lounge Podcast hosted by ArmorText – the best cybersecurity podcast for incident response, secure communications, and critical infrastructure – is announcing an exciting lineup for 2026.

Continue Reading
2026: New Voices. Real Answers.
2026: New Voices. Real Answers.

Hosted by ArmorText CEO, Navroop Mitter, and ArmorText's director of Incident Response and Threat Sharing Markets, Matthew Calligan, the podcast explores headlines, regulatory texts, and buzzwords to unpack real-world challenges, diving into topics including incident response, cybercrime innovation, legal landmines, boardroom decisions, threat intelligence at scale, and government regulations.

Next up on the podcast:

Previous guests include Amy Mushahwar of Lowenstein Sandler on compromised code, embedded threat actors, and the increasing industrialization of the cybercriminal ecosystem, Frank McGothigan of Ford Foundation and NGO-ISAC on the cyber threat landscape for NGOs, and Sunny Wescott, Chief Meteorologist and Federal Emergency Response Official, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on extreme weather as a cyber risk multiplier.

If you have a compelling topic and would like to join Navroop and Matt for a chat, reach out to us at [email protected].

Please visit our website to tune into Lock & Key Lounge for an exciting lineup of new guests!

About ArmorText
ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024, ArmorText's groundbreaking offerings deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping organizations maintain compliance, protect their networks, and ensure business continuity. 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.

Learn more at https://armortext.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact
Jessie Adams-Shore
ArmorText
[email protected]

SOURCE ArmorText

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

When Your SaaS Gets Cut Off: ArmorText CEO Discusses Infrastructure Sovereignty at UTMessan

When Your SaaS Gets Cut Off: ArmorText CEO Discusses Infrastructure Sovereignty at UTMessan

"We need YOU here – not [in the US]. "That's what a critical infrastructure client told ArmorText, which safeguards communication for organizations...
ArmorText Launches Sovereign Edition, Debuts in Iceland with Key Critical Infrastructure Clients and Origo Partnership

ArmorText Launches Sovereign Edition, Debuts in Iceland with Key Critical Infrastructure Clients and Origo Partnership

ArmorText, which safeguards communication for organizations worldwide, today at Black Hat MEA announced the new ArmorText Sovereign Edition, enabling ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Entertainment

Entertainment

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics