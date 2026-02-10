The Lock & Key Lounge Podcast Brings Together the Sharpest Minds in Cybersecurity

News provided byArmorText
Top cybersecurity podcast showcases exciting 2026 lineup with leading cybersecurity voices in law, critical infrastructure, technology, and government
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lock & Key Lounge Podcast hosted by ArmorText – the best cybersecurity podcast for incident response, secure communications, and critical infrastructure – is announcing an exciting lineup for 2026.
Hosted by ArmorText CEO, Navroop Mitter, and ArmorText's director of Incident Response and Threat Sharing Markets, Matthew Calligan, the podcast explores headlines, regulatory texts, and buzzwords to unpack real-world challenges, diving into topics including incident response, cybercrime innovation, legal landmines, boardroom decisions, threat intelligence at scale, and government regulations.
Next up on the podcast:
- Robert M. Lee, CEO of Dragos
- Noelle Russell, CEO of the AI Leadership Institute
- Christopher Hetner, Cyber Risk Advisor at NACD and Chair of Cybersecurity and Privacy, NASDAQ Center for Board Excellence
- Greg Notch, CISO at Expel, former CISO NHL, and first-ever ArmorText Customer
- Caitlin Sarian, multi-award-winning cybersecurity leader & influencer, Cybersecuritygirl
Previous guests include Amy Mushahwar of Lowenstein Sandler on compromised code, embedded threat actors, and the increasing industrialization of the cybercriminal ecosystem, Frank McGothigan of Ford Foundation and NGO-ISAC on the cyber threat landscape for NGOs, and Sunny Wescott, Chief Meteorologist and Federal Emergency Response Official, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on extreme weather as a cyber risk multiplier.
About ArmorText
ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024, ArmorText's groundbreaking offerings deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping organizations maintain compliance, protect their networks, and ensure business continuity. 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.
