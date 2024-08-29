ArmorText Named a Leader in Secure Communications

According to an independent research firm, ArmorText "outclasses for SecOps, incident response, and threat intel sharing use cases"

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorText , which safeguards communication for organizations worldwide, today announced Forrester Research, Inc. named ArmorText as a leader in The Forrester Wave ™ : Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024 . ArmorText received the highest score possible in nine criteria including Performance and resilience, Partner ecosystem, and Innovation.

"Organizations that require out-of-band communications for incident response, security operations, or threat intel sharing should consider ArmorText.” - The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024

"We believe the findings from this report validate what we hear from our customers – that ArmorText is filling a crucial gap between enterprise communications suites like Microsoft Teams, Slack, or Zoom and encrypted consumer apps like WhatsApp by providing a standalone, out-of-band communications channel that offers both end-to-end encryption and centralized enterprise controls that are imperative for regulatory, statutory, and legal compliance." – Navroop Mitter, CEO, ArmorText

According to Forrester's evaluation , "ArmorText outclasses for SecOps, incident response, and threat intel sharing use cases." The report states that "ArmorText's key strengths are in retention, performance and resilience, administrator restrictions, and in meeting customers' supplier risk requirements. Reference customers lauded ArmorText's auditability, ease of use and administration, robust calling features, and reserved capacity offering…"

The report concludes that "organizations that require out-of-band communications for incident response, security operations, or threat intel sharing should consider ArmorText."

In Forrester's evaluation, ArmorText received the highest score possible in the following criteria:

Current Offering Category Metadata security, privacy, management Retention Performance and resilience Administrator restrictions Supplier Risk

Strategy Category Innovation Partner ecosystem Pricing flexibility and transparency Community



Easily deployed alongside current in-band communications platforms, ArmorText is a proven out-of-band communications partner, offering the required level of security and compliance that is unique to select groups in organizations whose communications are business-critical. Already, 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.

ArmorText is akin to a 'Classified' tier, with its Tier & Protect Strategy™ , organizations can classify communication based on content sensitivity, mirroring government protocols but tailored for the private sector.

To learn more about ArmorText Secure Out of Band Collaboration™, visit armortext.com . For more information on becoming an ArmorText partner visit the Partner Enablement Program .

