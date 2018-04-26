Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue

The iconic Armory, located at 500 6th Street South, was reopened in December 2017 after a state of the art renovation which introduced cutting edge staging technologies, leading VIP amenities and a scalable floor plan able to accommodate a variety of live entertainment events, from concerts to sporting events, trade shows, corporate events and any other private functions.

Live Nation will lend its promotions expertise to assist the Armory in successfully programming this unique venue, making sure to accommodate all of the intricacies of the modular facility. While the venue will be open to all promoters, Live Nation will be tapping into its vast array of touring artists to bring the Twin Cities even more incredible shows.

The history of this Armory's musical and event legacy runs deep, as it was once the backdrop for music videos including Prince's "1999" and Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing", as well as the former home of the Minneapolis Lakers.

"The Twin Cities has been lacking a great mid-size hall and the Armory fills that gap perfectly," said Jason Wright, President of Live Nation Midwest. "With sight lines and amenities that are unmatched in the Midwest, music fans will marvel when they see a show in this space."

"We look forward to delivering a constant stream of top talent to the city of Minneapolis and working with artists in leveraging our state of the art renovations to push the limits of their performances while providing an exceptional experience for fans," said Ned Abdul, CEO of Armory Hospitality and owner of the Armory.

Upcoming Live Nation events at the Armory include:

Thursday, 5/24 Slayer – SOLD OUT Wednesday, 5/30 The Head And The Heart with Grouplove Friday, 6/8 Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly – SOLD OUT Sunday, 6/24 Dua Lipa: The Self-Titled Tour Tuesday, 7/3 Greta Van Fleet – SOLD OUT Thursday, 7/5 Paramore: The After Laughter Summer Tour with Foster The People Wednesday, 7/25 Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday with The Story So Far Thursday, 7/26 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul: The Rock & Roll Express Tour Thursday, 9/6 Rise Against with AFI and Anti Flag Friday, 9/7 NEEDTOBREATHE: Forever On Your Side Tour with JOHNNYSWIM Sunday, 9/9 5 Seconds of Summer: Meet You There Tour Friday, 9/14 Dispatch Summer Tour 2018 with Nahko And Medicine For The People

For the most up-to-date event listings, please visit www.ArmoryMN.com

