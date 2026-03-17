Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Attorneys Named to 2026 Super Lawyers List

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, a prestigious recognition awarded to outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their legal practice.

Super Lawyers selects honorees through a rigorous, multi-step evaluation process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer reviews. Only the top 5% of attorneys are named to the Super Lawyers list, while just 2.5% are recognized as Rising Stars.

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP proudly recognizes its attorneys named to the 2026 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, honoring their continued excellence, client advocacy, and proven results in personal injury litigation.

2026 Honorees

The following Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP attorneys were recognized for 2026:

Adam Grable — Rising Star (2024–2026)

— Rising Star (2024–2026) Christopher James Baker — Rising Star (2023–2026)

— Rising Star (2023–2026) David Duane Bradle — Rising Star (2026)

— Rising Star (2026) Joshua D. Lee — Rising Star (2020–2025), Super Lawyer (2026)

— Rising Star (2020–2025), Super Lawyer (2026) Laura M. Gomez Duarte — Rising Star (2026)

— Rising Star (2026) Richard "Matthew" Franks — Rising Star (2025–2026)

— Rising Star (2025–2026) Ryan T. Wagner — Rising Star (2026)

— Rising Star (2026) Scott P. Armstrong — Rising Star (2017–2026)

— Rising Star (2017–2026) Taylor Pace — Rising Star (2023–2026)

Several attorneys at the firm have received this distinction for multiple consecutive years, reflecting a consistent standard of excellence and dedication to client outcomes.

"This recognition is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects the work we do every day for our clients," said Joshua Lee, partner at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP. "We represent people who are going through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Being named to Super Lawyers reinforces our responsibility to continue fighting relentlessly for them and to deliver the results they deserve."

A Commitment to Relentless Advocacy

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP has built its reputation on standing up for individuals and families impacted by serious injuries. The firm approaches every case with a focus on:

Relentless advocacy for maximum compensation

Compassionate, client-first representation

Strategic, trial-ready litigation

This recognition underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence and its mission to secure justice for those harmed by negligence.

About Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is an award-winning personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injury victims and their families recover physically, financially, and emotionally. The firm handles complex cases involving catastrophic injuries, workplace accidents, trucking collisions, and wrongful death.

With a proven track record of success, the attorneys at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP are known for their trial experience, strategic approach, and unwavering commitment to their clients.

SOURCE Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP