Army & Air Force Exchange Service Connects Veterans to Careers on National Hire a Veteran Day

"Hiring Veterans is a priority for the Exchange," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange's senior enlisted advisor. "Veterans strengthen the Exchange's mission, culture and connection to the military communities we serve."

In the days leading up to National Hire a Veteran Day, participating CONUS and Europe PXs and BXs will offer resume assistance, interview preparation and skills translation. These resources help Veterans and transitioning service members identify transferable skills, strengthen resumes, prepare for interviews and connect their military experience to Exchange career opportunities. Military spouses can participate too.

Veterans can learn more about hiring events in their area by visiting https://www.shopmyexchange.com/hire-a-veteran.

Veterans make up about 10% of the Exchange's workforce. Veterans who join the Exchange receive competitive pay, paid leave, medical insurance, flexible work schedules and the ability to count military service time toward Exchange retirement eligibility.

The Exchange's commitment to Veterans, military spouses and military-connected associates has earned national recognition, including:

2026 VETS Indexes 5-Star Employer.

2026 Military Friendly Employer.

Inaugural Top Military Spouse Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for 12 consecutive years.

Best of the Best recognition by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

Veterans, military spouses and others interested in Exchange careers can learn more at ApplyMyExchange.com.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 60th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.4 billion in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marcia Rhodes, 214-312-5004, or [email protected].

Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

SOURCE Army & Air Force Exchange Service