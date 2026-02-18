/C O R R E C T I O N -- Army & Air Force Exchange Service/

In the news release, Brad Bingham Named Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO, issued 18-Feb-2026 by Army & Air Force Exchange Service over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Brad Bingham Named Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO

19-year retail veteran to lead Department of War's largest retailer

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Army & Air Force Exchange Service Deputy Director/Chief Financial Officer Brad Bingham has been selected to lead the Department of War's largest retailer after the retirement of the Exchange's current Director/CEO Tom Shull.

The Exchange's Board of Directors, under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, selected Bingham to succeed Shull, who will retire in July. Shull, the $8.5 billion retailer's first civilian director/CEO, has led the organization since June 2012.

"A proven leader with 19 years of military resale and commercial business experience, Brad is a results-driven executive with the deep financial management and corporate strategy expertise necessary to balance sustainment of operations with strategic investments to drive long-term growth," said Shull, a member of the Exchange's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. "Brad is the right person at the right time to take the hard-earned Exchange benefit to even greater heights."

Bingham joined the Exchange in 2006, holding progressive positions in finance and accounting. He spent five years at the senior executive leadership level and was promoted to senior vice president/chief financial officer in 2020; executive vice president/chief financial offer in 2021; and deputy director/chief financial officer in 2024.

"It's an honor to step into the role and build on the many successes the organization has achieved under the leadership of Tom Shull," Bingham said. "The 130-year-old Exchange benefit is stronger than ever—and the team is well positioned to lean forward and do even more to enhance our military community's readiness and resiliency."

A native of Oklahoma City, Bingham earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

Since 1895, the Exchange has gone where Warfighters and families go to bring them the best tastes of home. The Exchange is the 51st largest U.S. retailer, providing tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing to active-duty service members, their families, Veterans, DoW civilians and other authorized shoppers.

As a Department of War non-appropriated fund instrumentality that primarily uses its own revenue from sales to support its operations, the Exchange has provided critical services in more than a dozen wars and military operations, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

Today, the Exchange manages a diverse portfolio of Quality-of-Life services, nationwide and in more than 30 countries and territories.

