Army & Air Force Exchange Service Stores to Remain Open During Government Shutdown

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores worldwide will remain open for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees, disabled Veterans and Department of War and Coast Guard civilians if the federal government shuts down Jan. 31.

The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense, with most of its operating budget coming from the sale of goods and services. The Exchange operates more than 5,000 facilities, including PXs, BXs, Express convenience stores and gas stations, food courts, malls, theaters and more, in 50 states and more than 30 countries.

ShopMyExchange.com, which offers the same tax-free savings and military-exclusive pricing found in brick-and-mortar PXs and BXs for authorized shoppers, will remain unaffected as well.

100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed more than $15 billion in value to the military community.

