Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Honor Heroes with Veterans Day Coin Giveaway

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting those who served with free commemorative challenge coins.

This is seventh year PXs and BXs worldwide will distribute coins to Veterans on Nov. 11. The giveaway is part of a joint effort by military resale—including the Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange—to honor those who have worn our Nation's uniform.

"Presenting this coin is more than a tradition—it is a symbol of gratitude, respect and recognition," said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Vietnam War-era Veteran and staunch advocate for Veterans' benefits. "Offering this small, tangible token of appreciation is another way to honor the selfless sacrifices of those who serve."

The coins, featuring an eagle and shield on one side and the six emblems of the Armed Forces on the other, are available at PXs and BXs worldwide while supplies last. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/SaluteToService or their local PX/BX social media pages for more information.

This year's challenge coin giveaway is part of the Exchange's Salute to Service, a monthlong recognition of all who wear and have worn our Nation's uniform. Giveaways include:

Nov. 15: Vet for Life decals.

Nov. 22: Vet for Life patches.

Nov. 29: Collectible penny POGs, a nod to the cardboard currency used in Southwest Asia in the 2000s.

Disabled Veterans can use their hard-earned Exchange benefit in-store and online while all honorably discharged Veterans can shop tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their earned lifelong Exchange benefits.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

