One Day Is Not Enough: Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Honor Heroes During Salute to Service Month

Exclusive limited-edition giveaways of collectors items at PXs, BXs worldwide

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is honoring active-duty military members, retirees and Veterans who have in-store shopping benefits with exclusive limited-edition giveaways throughout November during its first Salute to Service month.

"This November, the Exchange is introducing Salute to Service month, paying tribute to our Nation's heroes on more than just Veterans Day," said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran and lifelong Veterans advocate who served during the Vietnam War era. "One day is not enough to honor those who raise their right hands and take the oath to protect and defend our great Nation. Our heroes serve every day, and the Exchange is honoring them all month long."

In-store Salute to Service giveaway dates include:

Nov. 1 and Nov. 29: POGs are back! Collectible penny POGs, with Service-specific artwork, were specially designed for Salute to Service month. POGs—cardboard currency—are a military tradition and now a collectors item. The original POGS go back nearly 25 years to support troops deployed to Southwest Asia in the early 2000s.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day collectible challenge coin, an Exchange tradition since 2020, features an eagle on one side and the emblems of all six military branches on the other.

Nov. 15: Vet for Life decals let heroes display their commitment to our Nation on their vehicle, laptops, water bottles or anywhere.

Nov. 22: Vet for Life patch honors military tradition and reinforces unity and morale. At the Exchange, all who served are Veterans for Life.

"Heroes are always welcome at their PX and BX," Shull said. "Throughout November, the Exchange looks forward to saluting those who wear and have worn our Nation's uniform."

Giveaways are in-store only for active-duty service members, retirees and service-connected disabled Veterans with in-store shopping benefits. Quantities are limited. Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/SaluteToService for more information or contact their local PX/BX.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

