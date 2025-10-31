MILITARY STAR Extends 3-Month 0% Interest, No Payments on Purchases at All Commissaries Through Nov. 30

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MILITARY STAR card's relief offer at the Defense Commissary Agency has been extend through November. MILITARY STAR is an exclusive line of credit for the military community.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, all commissary purchases made using a MILITARY STAR card receive 90-days no interest with no payments required—a vital financial relief option during the government shutdown.

This limited-time offer applies to all new and existing MILITARY STAR cardholders through the Exchange Credit Program, a Department of War credit program established by Congress that provides responsible and affordable credit solutions to the military community. According to Bankrate, the MILITARY STAR card offers the lowest everyday unsecured APR of all store credit cards.

New MILITARY STAR cardmembers receive 10% off their first-day purchases, including those made at commissaries. Cardmembers also earn unlimited 2% rewards when shopping the commissary.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Authorized military personnel, including active-duty, Guard, Reserve, retirees and disabled Veterans, can find out more by visiting MyECP.com.

