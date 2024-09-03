Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Offer Bass Pro Shops Gear Tax-Free

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up to bring the best fishing, hunting and outdoor gear to military shoppers tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com

Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris signed an agreement in Springfield, Missouri, for the Department of Defense's largest retailer to bring a selection of Bass Pro fishing, hunting and camping merchandise as well as apparel to ShopMyExchange.com by the end of the year.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Bass Pro Shops are teaming up to bring a selection of the outdoor retailer's gear to military shoppers at ShopMyExchange.com tax-free. At left Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris with Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull at Bass Pro Shops headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

"Nature leads to healing, to adventure and a lifetime of the best memories," Shull said. "Together, we will help service members and Veterans enjoy the wonder and healing nature offers. Team Exchange looks forward to connecting heroes with the land they fiercely fight to protect."

All active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com will be able to reel in deals on the best gear later this year.

"We can never adequately thank our nation's heroes for the sacrifice shown in service to our great country, we are all deeply grateful for what they do every day to protect the freedoms we are blessed to enjoy here in the USA," said Morris, a noted conservationist."To be named the official outdoor gear provider for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service makes this one of the proudest days in the history of our company."

The collaboration is part of the Exchange's priority to bring the best national brands to America's heroes tax-free. Since 2022, the Exchange has added appliances from The Home Depot, eyewear from Sunglass Hut, clothing for the family from Gap and Old Navy and a luxury outlet to ShopMyExchange.com.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

