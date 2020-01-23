Army Veteran Liz Sherr to Lead New Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, and Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral healthcare, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Sherr as Clinic Director of the new Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone scheduled to open in Jacksonville, Florida, in March.

Sherr, a retired Army combat veteran and current military spouse, spent the last two years serving veterans and military families at the Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Clarksville, Tennessee. As a Licensed Professional Counselor her main areas of focus have been military sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress, combat trauma, and female veteran group therapy.

"I understand the challenges that service members, veterans, and family members are faced with and that they don't have to face these challenges alone," said Sherr. "The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone will offer therapy, groups, and activities to treat all post-9/11 veterans and their families. Jacksonville has the highest population of female veterans in the United States, and they have unique needs, and in response, we tailor our care to meet those needs."

The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville, Florida, will be the 15th of its kind across the nation and focuses on evidence-based, outpatient therapies for a variety of mental health issues. Clients are given an intake screening upon their first contact with the clinic. In cases where clients live outside of Duval County or are unable to make it into the clinic, CVN Telehealth options are available through a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

The 7,500-square foot Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Jacksonville is set to open in March 2020 and is located at 7001 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, 32256. Visit Cohen Clinic at Centerstone for more.



The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Jacksonville, complements Centerstone's continuum of mental health care and substance use treatment throughout Florida. The organization also has an inpatient Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center located in Bradenton, outpatient clinics in Bradenton and Sarasota, plus community treatment teams in Bradenton, Fort Myers, LaBelle, and Sarasota.

Cohen Veterans Network was unveiled publicly in April 2016 with an unprecedented $275M commitment from Connecticut philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to build 25 clinics over five years.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

https://centerstone.org/cohen-military-family-clinic/

