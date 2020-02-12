Army Veteran Receives Picture Perfect Wedding Proposal

"I was completely surprised," Briana said.

Briana and Frank bonded over their love of Philly sports, live music, movies, a passion for food, patriotism, and exploring the area's history. Frank is a schoolteacher who has embraced the inner battles veterans face through Briana and the people they've met together at WWP events.

"Wounded Warrior Project has helped me understand that I am not alone," Briana said. "In addition, it helped Frank understand my roots as a soldier and also understand life as a disabled veteran — and that we are not alone."

Briana considers photography an art form, and "art is the best form of expression when you don't know how to express your feelings in the moment."

"The photography workshop reignited a passion for me," Briana said. "It showed me there is healing and expression through taking photos. It was wonderful for Frank and me to be around other veterans and take in Old City Philly, one of the most historical places in America. It's where our country was founded and where we took a step into our future. He could not have picked a more surprising moment or patriotic scene."

WWP events give injured veterans a chance to socialize with other veterans to build the support network they need to overcome the challenges they face. In a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, more than two in five (41%) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns.

Learn more about how WWP connects warriors to build strength through community.

