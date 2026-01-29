Embassy of the State of Qatar Honors Service and Sacrifice of Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) received a $1 million donation from the Embassy of the State of Qatar to provide adaptive sports opportunities to warriors in Florida. This donation will help veterans stay active, improve their fitness, and support their overall well-being through adaptive sports like cycling, surfing, sled hockey, and wheelchair rugby.

"Wounded Warrior Project made a promise to be there for warriors and their families no matter what," said WWP CEO Walt Piatt. "This donation from the State of Qatar provides additional support so we can continue to keep that promise. Together, we are helping warriors strengthen their resilience and heal in mind, body, and spirit."

WWP hosts dozens of adaptive sports events every year for hundreds of warriors across the country. This gift will support adaptive sports opportunities in 2026 for warriors in Florida — one of the top U.S. states where veterans live and home to nearly 30,000 WWP-registered veterans and family members.

"For 250 years, the service and sacrifice of wounded warriors have helped to guarantee our freedoms," added Piatt. "Their needs are great and growing, and supporters like the Embassy of the State of Qatar help us serve these warriors at no cost to them. We share in a commitment to honor their courage and empower their futures."

"Qatar is honored to support Wounded Warrior Project in its mission to serve wounded veterans in Florida," said Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States. "This contribution reflects our deep respect for those who have sacrificed in service to their nation and our commitment to helping ensure they receive the care, resources, and opportunities that promote their continued well-being."

Many veterans live with injuries and health conditions that make it difficult to stay physically active. According to the most recent WWP Warrior Survey*, 43% of warriors use physical activity to help them cope with stress and emotional or mental health concerns. Through adaptive sports activities and connection with others, WWP helps warriors improve their confidence and mental health and create lasting habits that support their overall well-being.

*Warrior Survey, Wave 3 (conducted May 25 – Aug. 1, 2023)

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

About the Embassy of the State of Qatar

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C. serves as the official diplomatic mission of the State of Qatar to the United States of America and works to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Embassy advances cooperation across political, economic, defense, cultural, and educational fields, while supporting dialogue on regional and global issues of mutual interest. It provides consular services to Qatari citizens and facilitates engagement for U.S. institutions, businesses, and individuals seeking to collaborate with Qatar. Through close coordination with U.S. government agencies, international organizations, and the local community, the Embassy reflects Qatar's commitment to diplomacy, peace, and constructive international engagement.

