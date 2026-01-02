Arnold & Itkin Files Lawsuit After Toxic Chemical Release at Houston Port Facility Injures Tankerman

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a tankerman who suffered severe chemical exposure injuries when a catastrophic structural failure at a Houston port facility released sulfuric acid into the surrounding area. The complaint, filed in Harris County District Court on December 31, 2025, alleges negligence and gross negligence against BWC Terminals LLC and BWC Texas Terminals LLC.

On December 27, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an overhead walkway broke free from a tank at the BWC Terminals facility located at 15627 San Jacinto Port Boulevard in Houston, Harris County, Texas. The falling walkway punctured a pipeline containing sulfuric acid, a highly dangerous and toxic substance, causing a massive release into the surrounding area.

At the time of the incident, the tankerman was working aboard a vessel on the Houston Ship Channel, approximately 500 feet from the BWC Terminals facility. He heard a loud crash and subsequently observed a large gas cloud being released from the terminal. No alarms, warnings, or notifications were provided by the facility operators. Shortly thereafter, he was enveloped by the toxic substance.

The worker immediately began suffering severe physical injuries, including burning lungs, shortness of breath, throat pain, nausea, dizziness, and skin irritation. He was later diagnosed with chemical exposure and inflammation of his lungs. The petition alleges he continues to experience debilitating physical and mental injuries affecting his lungs, throat, skin, and other parts of his body.

BWC Terminals LLC and BWC Texas Terminals LLC are foreign limited liability companies doing business in Texas, with their principal places of business located in Harris County, Texas. Both companies operate in the industrial terminal and chemical storage industry.

The lawsuit alleges claims of negligence and gross negligence against both defendants, alleging they released sulfuric acid and other toxic substances into the Houston Ship Channel, failed to properly train and supervise employees and contractors, created and allowed dangerous conditions to exist, failed to warn or notify the worker of unsafe and hazardous conditions, cut costs of maintenance at the expense of safety, and committed other acts of negligence that led to the plaintiff's injuries. The complaint also alleges violations of applicable rules, national, state, and federal ordinances, statutes, and regulations, including OSHA regulations.

The petition seeks punitive damages, alleging defendants acted with flagrant and malicious disregard for the worker's health and safety despite being objectively aware of the extreme risk posed by the conditions that caused his injuries.

The case is being handled by Arnold & Itkin attorneys Kurt Arnold, Jason Itkin , Adam Lewis , and Ali Poulson .

"Industrial facilities handling dangerous chemicals have a fundamental duty to maintain their equipment and protect workers in the surrounding area," said Kurt Arnold. "When a structural failure releases toxic substances without any warning, it demonstrates a complete breakdown in safety systems. We're committed to holding these companies accountable for the devastating impact on our client's health and livelihood."

The lawsuit emphasizes that the worker received no advance warning despite the catastrophic nature of the failure and the extremely hazardous nature of the released substance. The petition alleges this lack of notification compounded the severity of his exposure and resulting injuries.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin LLP is a Houston-based personal injury law firm with a history of advocating for plaintiffs in maritime disasters , longshore accidents , and catastrophic injury cases. The firm has secured more than $20 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients nationwide and has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements for work accidents in the nation's history, holding award records in multiple states.

Media Contact

Aya Garfaoui

Arnold & Itkin LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP