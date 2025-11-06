Arnold & Itkin LLP Ranked Tier 1 in 2026 Best Law Firms®

Arnold & Itkin LLP has been named a Tier 1 firm in Houston in the 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings. The firm earned top honors in four plaintiff practice areas.

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston personal injury firm Arnold & Itkin LLP has been recognized as a Tier 1 law firm in Houston in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms. The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in four practice areas: Admiralty and Maritime Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

The Best Law Firms® rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews from top attorneys, and analysis of professional performance. To achieve a Tier 1 ranking, a firm must demonstrate excellence in client service, ethical standards, and consistent case outcomes within its region and practice area.

Arnold & Itkin's rankings underline the firm's growing profile in complex litigation and record-setting results for plaintiffs across the nation. Over the past year, the firm has secured billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements, including some of the nation's largest recorded recoveries for victims of catastrophic injuries, maritime accidents, work accidents, and defective products.

"We're proud to be recognized among the best," said Kurt Arnold, co-founder of Arnold & Itkin LLP. "This honor reflects what drives our entire team—standing up for people who've been hurt, outmatched, or ignored, and making sure they get the justice they deserve."

"Our clients come to us when everything is on the line," added Jason Itkin, co-founder of Arnold & Itkin LLP. "The Tier 1 ranking means a lot because it comes from peers and clients alike. But the real reward is validating that our work changes lives and holds powerful companies accountable."

Since its founding, Arnold & Itkin has grown into one of the nation's premier trial firms, representing individuals and families against the largest corporations and insurance companies in America. The firm's attorneys are known for their fearless advocacy, exceptional trial skill, and dedication to securing life-changing results for their clients.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin LLP is one of the nation's leading trial law firms, known for representing victims of catastrophic injury, maritime disasters, industrial accidents, and corporate negligence. Based in Houston, the firm's attorneys have secured more than $20 billion for plaintiffs across the United States, establishing multiple verdict and settlement records in Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and elsewhere. To learn more, visit them online at www.arnolditkin.com.

