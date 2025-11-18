Arnold & Itkin Files Maritime Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Offshore Electrocution

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Jones Act lawyers Jason Itkin, Cory Itkin, Alex Poulson, and Jonathan Mack of Arnold & Itkin LLP have filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of Glenn Seals Sr., a Jones Act seaman who was fatally electrocuted while working offshore. The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Seals suffered fatal injuries while serving as a crew member aboard the POLARIS, a vessel owned and operated by Tidewater, Inc., Tidewater Marine, L.L.C., and GulfMark Americas, Inc. The case, which was filed in Harris County, Texas, seeks to hold the defendants responsible for the safety failures that led to Mr. Seals' death.

According to the petition, Mr. Seals was performing his duties aboard the POLARIS on June 2, 2025 when he was electrocuted during vessel operations. The complaint alleges the defendants failed to provide a safe working environment, adequate training, proper supervision, safe equipment, proper maintenance, and compliance with Coast Guard, OSHA, and BSEE safety standards. It further alleges that the crew lacked adequate emergency response procedures and medical support, contributing to his tragic death.

The lawsuit asserts claims under the Jones Act and general maritime law, as well as under Texas wrongful death and survival statutes. The petition states that Mr. Seals endured pre-death physical pain, fear, and suffering, and that his family—including a minor child—has suffered significant financial and emotional losses. Damages sought include loss of society and companionship, loss of income and inheritance, mental anguish, funeral expenses, and other recoverable damages under maritime and Texas law. The family is also seeking exemplary damages based on allegations of gross negligence and conscious disregard for safety.

The attorneys for Mr. Seals demand a jury trial and requests a preferential venue based on Mr. Seals' status as a Jones Act seaman.

Based in Houston, Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized maritime law firm representing offshore and longshore workers and families in high-stakes accidents, including maritime disasters , offshore accidents , and other catastrophic on-the-job incidents . The firm has recovered over $20 billion in verdicts and settlements nationwide and won major cases for plaintiffs in some of the most well-known disasters at sea, including crew members of Deepwater Horizon and widows of the El Faro crew.

