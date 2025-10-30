Arnold & Itkin Files Lawsuit After Transformer Explosion Severely Burns Worker at Denton Worksite

News provided by

Arnold & Itkin LLP

Oct 30, 2025, 08:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin LLP has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Joseph Soroka, a Washington worker who sustained catastrophic burn injuries when electrical transformers exploded at a worksite in Denton, Texas. The suit names multiple corporate defendants, including T5 Construction, T5 Data Centers, Core Scientific, Coreweave, OpenAI, Telios Corporation, Walker Electrical Contractors, Walker Engineering, and Giga Energy.

On the day of the incident, Mr. Soroka was working at a facility located on Jim Christal Road in Denton when one or more high-voltage transformers catastrophically failed while being energized. The explosion sent burning oil into the air, raining down onto Mr. Soroka and causing second- and third-degree burns across his body.

The complaint alleges that the defendants were fully responsible for the failed equipment and the worksite in general, and that their negligence and gross negligence created unsafe conditions. Failures cited include improper design and inspection of equipment, failure to provide safe warnings or procedures for energizing high-voltage transformers, and failure to maintain a reasonably safe workplace.

Several defendants are further accused of premises liability, as they allegedly owned or controlled the site and failed to mitigate the dangerous conditions that led to the accident.

Mr. Soroka suffered life-altering injuries, including severe burns, physical impairment, disfigurement, and long-term disability. The petition states he has already incurred substantial medical expenses and faces continuing treatment needs, as well as a loss of past and future earning capacity. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for these losses, as well as exemplary damages on grounds that the defendants acted knowingly and recklessly in disregarding worker safety.

The plaintiff is represented by Texas burn injury attorneys Jason Itkin, Noah Wexler, Trevor Courtney, and Daniel Cassee of Arnold & Itkin LLP. The case was filed in Dallas County District Court, and Mr. Soroka has requested a jury trial with specified monetary relief in excess of $1,000,000.

Comment from Jason Itkin, co-founder of Arnold & Itkin LLP: 

"There's nothing inevitable about what happened to Joseph Soroka. The defendants were responsible for making sure Mr. Soroka could get home safely at the end of his shift. His injuries are the result of real choices made by the management of T5 Construction, Core Scientific, and the other named defendants."

Comment from Noah Wexler, trial attorney at Arnold & Itkin LLP:

"Second- and third-degree burns are among the costliest injuries anyone can sustain—not only in a financial sense, but in a personal sense. His treatment, rehabilitation, and financial security are the defendants' responsibility. They need to do the right thing by him."

About Arnold & Itkin LLP
Arnold & Itkin LLP is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm whose work injury attorneys represent workers and families in high-stakes industrial and workplace injury cases, including plant and refinery explosions, equipment failures, and catastrophic on-the-job accidents. The firm has recovered over $20 billion in verdicts and settlements nationwide, including a $357.7 million settlement—the largest workplace accident settlement in Texas history. To learn more, visit them online at https://www.arnolditkin.com/.

Media contact
Aya Garfaoui
[email protected]

SOURCE Arnold & Itkin LLP

