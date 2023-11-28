Arnold Gacita, CEO of Petra Automotive Receives Prestigious Automotive News All-Star Recognition

CYPRESS, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer, is pleased to announce CEO Arnold Gacita has been named an All-Star in the Parts and Service, Vendor, category by Automotive News, the leading source of news for the automotive industry.

Gacita was among 28 industry leaders honored, including Elon Musk of Tesla, Roger Penske of Penske Automotive, and Euisun Chung of Hyundai Motor Corp., for their commitment to pushing boundaries in the automotive industry this year.

Arnold Gacita of Petra Auto

The honor is only given to one automotive vendor in the Parts and Service category per year and voted upon by the Automotive News staff.

An All-Star is an industry forerunner recognized for delivering excellent products and services to their customers, introducing innovations that are key to the future of mobility and making other significant contributions to the industry in myriad ways during 2023. They are executives who exhibit operational excellence in their respective categories and have demonstrated significant impact on the industry. The All-Stars winners are determined based on the accomplishments in their category each year, and they are selected through a staff meeting with the Automotive News editorial team.

"I am so honored and humbled to be named to this prestigious list, but the reality is I can't be an All Star without an All Star team," said Gacita. "We would not be where we are today without the dedication of our employees, distributors, and industry partners. They are the real all stars."

Gacita's charity work with Petra Cares helped him earn the All-Star designation and stand out as an important contributor to the automotive industry. Petra Cares is a non-profit organization that helps young adults aging out of foster care and at-risk youth by providing job training and placement in the auto repair industry.

Gacita will be honored at an awards ceremony on December 4th in Detroit, Michigan.

About Petra Automotive Products

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 38 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

