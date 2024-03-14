Petra Automotive Launches Petra Advantage, Increasing Sales and Service Retention with Reward Campaigns

CYPRESS, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petra Automotive Products, the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, launched their Petra Advantage Rewards Program this week to increase retention in Sales and Service for dealerships nationwide.

Using Petra Advantage Rewards, dealerships can take advantage of a fully white-labeled experience to create a strong "Why Buy Here" message for customers. The Advantage program provides an app, a rewards and recognition point program that automatically downloads points from the DMS, and dealer-branded marketing materials. Dealerships who have used the program are seeing retention rates between 72-83%.

"We introduced the Petra Advantage Rewards Program because it's a natural extension of our award-winning suite of successful chemical products. We want to partner with our dealerships and distributors to bring them the most success possible and have recognized an increased need for a strong, branded retention tool to keep car buyers coming back," said Arnold Gacita, Founder and CEO of Petra Automotive Products. "Our new Petra Advantage Program is a simple way we can help dealers create a strong "Buy Here" message while rewarding returning customers with points and loyalty programs."

When a dealer begins using the Petra Advantage Program they are given access to a dealer-branded app that can send out everything from vehicle service reminders to video emails to service coupons and birthday greetings. As the customer interacts with the dealership, the program automatically assigns points from the DMS the customer can then use toward service and sales coupons and specials, discounts, trade-in specials and other key benefits that drive loyalty. Rewards programs have shown to supply a 55% upsell rate monthly and drive a 65-82% retention rate in first year VIP members.

Dealerships interested in finding out more about the Petra Advantage Rewards program can reach out via [email protected].

For more information on Petra Automotive and its award-winning vehicle performance products, please visit www.petraautoproducts.com.

About Petra Automotive Products:

Petra Automotive Products is family-owned and headquartered in Cypress, Texas, just outside Houston. Since 2010, the company's mission has been to create automotive maintenance products and services that facilitate superior vehicle performance and provide world-class customer service through automotive dealers, auto chains, and independent vehicle repair facilities. To date, Petra has created over 360 offerings and is the fastest growing premium automotive products manufacturer in the world, delivering Petra branded products to 37 countries worldwide. Since its inception, Petra has continued to build product strength and value by offering innovative warranty programs and vehicle maintenance training. To learn more, visit www.petraautoproducts.com or call 1-888-Petra-61.

Press Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Petra Automotive Products