Arrabina® Gains NutraStrong™ Prebiotic Verified Product Certification

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMET's proprietary line of Arrabina® prebiotic dietary fibers is now NutraStrong™ Prebiotic Verified. Arrabina® is nature's best gut health ingredient that delivers on sustainability, health, and versatility across product formats.

CEO, Loula Merkel remarks on company values that support this news, "COMET is committed to leading the way in helping establish quality, transparency, and proven claims in the prebiotic space. The NutraStrong™ Prebiotic Verified product certification validates the science and efficacy of Arrabina® while providing our customers expedited use of the certification on their products."

Arrabina® is gluten-free wheat fiber extract1 containing a natural blend of prebiotics including arabinoxylans, lignin and polyphenols2. It is an FDA-recognized dietary fiber with clinically proven metabolic health benefits3 and exceptional tolerability, even at four or more servings daily4.

Prebiotic claims on new product launches have jumped 210% in the past five years, according to Mintel GNPD data5, making it critical to have high standards in place so that consumers know which brands to trust.

Andrew Richard, COMET's founder and CTO, comments, "COMET stands for legitimacy in the market and for us, that means continued investment in ongoing research and third-party review that validates the efficacy of our prebiotic ingredients. NutraStrong™ Prebiotic Verified underscores why Arrabina® is an ideal choice for functional foods, beverages, and supplements."

NutraStrong(TM) Prebiotic Verified is built on four pillars:

Testing Standards: Verified lab consistency of action and compliance with industry standards

Manufacturing Quality: Good Manufacturing Quality (GMP) as proof of current manufacturing compliance, supply chain quality and integrity

: Good Manufacturing Quality (GMP) as proof of current manufacturing compliance, supply chain quality and integrity Label Compliance : Labeling regulatory compliance

: Labeling regulatory compliance Corporate VaIues: Demonstration of corporate stewardship

Kevin Yan, M.Sc., Vice President of Product Certifications at SGS Nutrasource shares the company's confidence in this announcement. He states, "By obtaining Prebiotic Verified status, COMET has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in brand quality and transparency. NutraStrong™ has reviewed the laboratory and manufacturing quality associated with production, as well as standards of evidence for claims associated with the prebiotic effect of Arrabina®. With certification now in place, COMET can ensure that customers receive accurate, up-to-date information increasing consumer confidence, uptake, and visibility in the prebiotic space."

Arrabina® was specifically developed to fill the market need for a low-dose prebiotic fiber that can be used in a wide array of formulations due to its exceptional solubility and low viscosity.

Product claims include:

Health Claims: Prebiotic, Blood Glucose Metabolism, Digestive Health 3

Sustainability Claims: Upcycled Certified, Low Carbon Footprint 6

Content Claims: Polyphenols, Non-GMO, FDA-Recognized Fiber, Gluten Free, FODMAP Friendly4

About NutraStrong™

The NutraStrong™ product certification is an industry spanning program that classifies products with relevant and specific standards for each product category. These standards set a baseline of quality and testing to ensure the market is providing customers with quality products. This program is designed to gatekeep against companies with misleading claims, inaccurate or false Certificate of Analyses (COAs), and prevent these products from being sold side by side with premium brands.

About COMET

COMET is an award-winning food ingredients company based in London, Ontario, and Schaumburg, Illinois. COMET is the only company with the IP and expertise needed to perfect nature's best fiber, arabinoxylan, an FDA-recognized fiber with superior tolerance in the gut and clinically proven prebiotic health benefits. COMET's proprietary line of Arrabina® dietary fibers is upcycled certified and can easily be added to any food or beverage application. To learn more about COMET, visit https://comet-bio.com/.

References

Gluten-free wheat fiber extract refers to wheat that has been processed to allow this food to meet the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for gluten-free foods. Arrabina® is an upcycled wheat fiber extract containing a mix of arabinoxylan, oligosaccharides and medium chain polysaccharides. Ex vivo model of intestinal fermentation, Cryptobiotix study, data on file (2024). Chen O et al., The Effect of Arabinoxylan on Gastrointestinal Tolerance in Generally Healthy Adults: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover Study. Curr Dev Nutr. 2021 Jun 7 ;5(Suppl 2):304. Mintel GNPD, September 2019- September 2024 . COMET Life Cycle Analysis by Planet FWD, data on file (2024).

Media Contact

Taylor Davis

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

847-997-1154

