Arrive Announces Successful Integration with Amazon Sidewalk

Tested at Fishers IoT Lab, the device will be added to smart mailboxes to enhance service offerings and extend local Wi-Fi strength and reliability

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive today announced it has successfully integrated its smart mailboxes with Amazon Sidewalk, the secure, free-to-connect community network designed to provide reliable connectivity for billions of devices. The smart mailbox company plans to include the new technology in its devices, which are in mass production now and expected to be distributed in the third quarter of 2023.

Arrive smart mailbox

Amazon Sidewalk is accessible to more than 90 percent of the U.S. population and is used by devices like Amazon Echo, Ring security cameras, outdoor lighting, motion sensors, Tile Bluetooth trackers, Level smart locks and CareBand, which provides wearable devices designed to help keep dementia patients safe. Other companies using Amazon Sidewalk include OnAsset Intelligence, a leading provider of supply chain visibility and asset tracking solutions; DeNova Detect, a natural gas leak alert system; MerryIoT water leak detection and PetSafe.

Amazon Sidewalk powers connected devices with a low-bandwidth, low-power network, which works even when there is a power outage. In March, Amazon opened the network to third-party developers hoping to expand the network to third parties.

"It's another step forward in the evolution of the Internet of Things. Arrive is perfectly suited to amplify the benefits of Amazon Sidewalk," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole. "Mailboxes are everywhere, and our smart mailbox offers so many additional benefits than the traditional box-on-a-pole unit. Adding this capability is a value add that will make a huge difference to people whether it's alerts to human safety or mechanical issues or just peace of mind."

O'Toole said Arrive's use of the device is more comprehensive and meant to provide a wider array of uses. Arrive smart mailboxes are more than a place to drop mail or packages.

"Because of the virtually limitless applications and integrations, Arrive mailboxes are a powerful – and soon-to-be ubiquitous – low-power booster for all things IoT," O'Toole said.

"As more consumers and businesses rely on smart devices, it will be increasingly important to have a reliable, uninterrupted signal to ensure the devices can communicate with each other and with their owners in cases where there are Internet service provider interruptions," O'Toole said. "That's why we say our smart mailbox isn't just another mailbox. Our Mailbox as a Service (MaaS) gives you every delivery option you can imagine as it ensures package safety but also provides an emergency alert system and offers a host of other applications like using our camera to track pets and packages and serving as a hub to connect disparate smart devices."

About Arrive: Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Arrive (formerly Dronedek) is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing last-mile delivery and pickup. Founded by serial entrepreneur Dan O'Toole, Arrive addresses the evolving needs of autonomous drone and robotic delivery by unlocking the secure, seamless movement of goods and supplies between people, robots, and drones. The company's smart Mailbox-as-a-Service platform and infrastructure solutions empower Autonomous Delivery Networks (ADNs) to operate more efficiently with secure and climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts, and chain of custody. Capabilities are accessible in apps, APIs, and processes that help partners and customers get the most out of conventional carriers, couriers and ADNs. The company has raised more than $9 million from nearly 5,000 investors and forged strategic partnerships with many industry leaders. Learn more about Arrive's innovative solutions at https://arrive.tech .

