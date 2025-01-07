SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivia, a global leader in travel technology and loyalty solutions, has completed a transaction that transitions ownership to a consortium of international institutional investors. The transaction will position arrivia to capitalize on its strong foundation to pursue strategic opportunities for expansion and development and solidify arrivia's status as the world's largest standalone travel loyalty company.

Arrivia Completes Transaction to Transition Ownership to a Consortium of Investors, Positioning Business for Continued Innovation and Growth

Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. are leading the consortium in the new ownership group of arrivia. David Nicoll, a managing director at Oaktree said:

"We are honored to support arrivia and its management team during its next growth phase. Arrivia has an outstanding 25+ year reputation and a dedicated team. We are committed to supporting its continued growth and delivering greater value to its customers, employees, and partners."

The consortium of investors supports arrivia's commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence, growing partnerships, and investing in technology. These initiatives will further fortify arrivia's competitive position as a leader in travel loyalty.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for arrivia," said Mike Nelson, CEO. "We are confident that the new owners' support and resources will propel us to new heights. We thank our team members, customers, and partners for their unwavering support and look forward to an even brighter future."

About arrivia

For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world's most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands, including American Express®, USAA®, T-Mobile®, and Marriott Vacation Clubs®. By offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty, arrivia has become a trusted partner for some of the biggest names in the industry.

Arrivia's travel privileges technology platform provides travel loyalty, booking, and marketing solutions that deliver exceptional customer value and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity, and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

