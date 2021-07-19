Arrivia Job Fair Highlights Travel Industry Hiring Rebound

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrivia, the Scottsdale-based travel loyalty technology company that helps businesses deliver more value to their customers through a wide variety of unique and relevant travel content, is holding a job fair on Wednesday, July 21, at the Scottsdale Quarter to hire qualified talent in various sales positions. Arrivia made significant investments in technology, marketing, and leadership during the pandemic designed to accelerate its growth through the recovery, and is seeking growth-minded candidates to fulfill its mission.

"We want to identify ambitious and driven individuals to help expand our sales team and help our customers travel better and experience more," said Jennifer Strauel, senior vice president of human resources at arrivia. " We embrace diversity, have a vibrant company culture, and offer progressive benefits that make arrivia a great place to work at any career stage – opportunity awaits you here".

New hires will not only get to fuel their passion for travel and adventure, but they'll also have opportunities for earning and growth beyond their initial roles. Arrivia team members are inspiration agents, providing exclusive travel privileges like cruises, flights and vacation packages to the customers and loyalty members of some of the biggest brands in the world. Employment perks include access to exclusive rates on cruises, airfare, resorts, tours, car rentals, dining, and a free resort stay on their first workplace anniversary at arrivia.

Team members working at arrivia's new headquarters have access to in-office amenities that include an in-office gym and massage area, destination-themed collaboration spaces, and an outdoor patio. The offices are located within Scottsdale Quarter, a vibrant, open-air town center with sought-after restaurants, unique shops, and other entertainment options.

"We have given special thought to the importance of our new facilities at the Scottsdale Quarter because we believe in investing in our team members," said Mike Nelson, chief executive officer of arrivia. "Knowing that team members are the heartbeat of our organization, we have cultivated a work environment that makes them happy to come to work and inspires them every day."

Arrivia creates and manages customized programs in 20+ languages and 40+ currencies from 9 global offices with nearly 1,500 employees in the US, Mexico, UK, Portugal, India, and Australia. The company serves more than 55 million consumers worldwide by handling over 3.5 million calls annually.

To learn more about careers at arrivia, visit www.arrivia.com/careers.

About arrivia

Arrivia is a travel technology company that provides travel loyalty, booking and marketing solutions to consumer-facing companies that want to deliver exceptional value to their customers, uncover new revenue streams and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. The company's Travel Privileges platform opens up the world of travel for companies like American Express, USAA and Marriott Vacations Worldwide by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and encouraging discovery with relevant and personalized options that inspire travel and consumer loyalty. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

