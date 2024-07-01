Travel Weekly Names arrivia to Annual Power List of Influential Travel Sellers for Ninth Consecutive Year

Ranked #18, the company is recognized for launching new vacation rental offerings, debuting new AI tools and optimizing the user experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- arrivia has been recognized on the Travel Weekly Power List, an annual ranking of the world's largest sellers of travel in the United States, for the ninth consecutive year. This marks the fifth year the company has secured a ranking within the top 20, with this year's list featuring an all-time high of 72 agencies. A record 24 companies reported sales of more than $1 billion in 2023, including arrivia, who reported $1.3 billion in sales for 2023-- an increase of nearly $300 million from the previous year. This recognition highlights the innovation in customer satisfaction and arrivia's impact on the travel industry.

Travel Weekly has acknowledged arrivia for introducing vacation rental offerings and launching more advanced pricing algorithms to provide travelers with the most affordable option for their travel needs. Additionally, enhancements made by arrivia to user experience, marketing technology, and modernization of telephony were all praised by Travel Weekly.

"It is an honor to make Travel Weekly's Power List for the ninth year in a row," said Mike Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of arrivia. "We're especially proud to be recognized among a record number of companies reporting over $1 billion in sales. This reflects our industry's vitality and commitment to putting travelers at the center of what we do."

Travel Weekly has also recognized arrivia's strategic investment in contact center technology to capitalize on the capabilities of AI. With the integration of artificial intelligence, travelers using the arrivia platform receive a more personalized experience that efficiently streamlines booking processes and delivers exceptional value. The listing also cites arrivia's improved marketing technology, including optimized lead generation, segmentation, personalization, and automation.

"We're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in travel loyalty," said Nelson. "Most of our investments were geared toward providing a more accessible and flexible travel planning experience. Travel Weekly's recognition and the satisfaction of our clients and their customers is a testament to those efforts."

