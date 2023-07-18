Arrow Files 2022 Form 10-K

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2023, Arrow Financial Corporation filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now that we have met our 2022 Form 10-K requirements, we intend to promptly prepare and file the First Quarter Form 10-Q and set a date for our Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Arrow Financial Corporation continues to be strong and well-capitalized, with a long history of meeting the financial needs of its communities.

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

The information in this release may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obligated to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

