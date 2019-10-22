Arrow Reports $10.1 million in Q3 Net Income and Year-Over-Year Loan Growth of 9.9%

-- Total loans grew by $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 to a record high.

-- Third quarter net income was $10.1 million.

-- Third quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

-- Third quarter net interest income increased 6.2% over the prior-year comparable quarter.

-- Continued strong profitability, asset quality and capital ratios.

News provided by

Arrow Financial Corporation

Oct 22, 2019, 07:41 ET

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Steady loan growth continued in the third quarter of 2019, as total loans grew by $55.3 million from June 30, 2019 to $2.3 billion. Driven primarily by this growth, net interest income increased to $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $21.0 million for the comparable quarter of 2018.

Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity of 13.82% and a return on average assets of 1.32% for the third quarter, compared to 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, a year earlier.

"Arrow delivered another strong quarter, demonstrated by $55.3 million of loan growth in the quarter, total assets above $3.0 billion and continued stable asset quality," said President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "Alongside organic growth, we remain focused on the customer experience through strategic investments in technology as well as our branch network. I am proud of our team and these results."

In the third quarter, Glens Falls National Bank completed a yearlong optimization of its three-branch Plattsburgh presence, which included relocations, renovations and the debut of a newly built facility at Smithfield Boulevard in September. In addition, Glens Falls National Bank reopened its fully renovated Exit 18 Office in Queensbury, and Saratoga National Bank is targeting to open its 12th branch in Latham in early 2020.

The following expands on our third-quarter results:

Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 13, 2019, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by the Company in the third quarter of 2018 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 27, 2018. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 27, 2019. This is the 11th consecutive year the Company declared a stock dividend.

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2019, which represents an increase of $209.5 million, or 9.9% as compared to September 30, 2018. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $111.6 million, or 16.1%, as compared to September 30, 2018, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $54.9 million, or 6.6%, as compared to September 30, 2018. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $43.0 million, or 7.2%, as compared to September 30, 2018.

Deposit Growth: At September 30, 2019, deposit balances reached $2.6 billion, up $206.7 million, or 8.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 19.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, a decrease from 20.4% of total deposits a year prior. At September 30, 2019, other time deposits were $269.8 million, an increase of $86.9 million compared to the prior year. Time deposits include brokered deposits acquired to diversify funding with more favorable rates as compared to wholesale borrowings. Total combined Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight and Term Advances declined $98.0 million from September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income: Third quarter 2019 net interest income increased to $22.3 million, up 6.2% from $21.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.07% for the quarter, compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily the result of an improved balance sheet mix, with loans and deposits increasing and investments and borrowings decreasing.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $7.7 million, compared to $7.4 million in the comparable 2018 quarter. For the third quarter of 2019, income from fiduciary activities and insurance combined to generate 13.8% of total revenue. For the third quarter of 2018, income from fiduciary activities and insurance combined to generate 15.1% of total revenue.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4.8% to $16.8 million, from $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Technology and equipment expense increased $546 thousand, and other operating expense increased $481 thousand from the comparable quarter in 2018. The FDIC provided Small Bank Assessment Credits of $687 thousand, which were fully recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.5 million for the same quarter of 2018. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 20.6% and 21.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at September 30, 2019, with continued low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, were $4.7 million, down $1.1 million from the level at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, up from the prior-year comparable quarter of 0.04%. The allowance for loan losses was $20.9 million at September 30, 2019, which represented 0.90% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2018. The loss provision expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $518 thousand, down $68 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2018 quarter.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $292.2 million at September 30, 2019, up $27.4 million, or 10.4%, from the comparable quarter of 2018. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remained strong in 2019, with the Company's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 12.93% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 14.81% at September 30, 2019. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 50 and 42 quarters, respectively.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$

24,620

$

20,839

$

70,543

$

59,606

Interest on Deposits at Banks

182

182

572

474

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:







Fully Taxable

2,018

2,187

6,671

6,128

Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,132

1,287

3,606

4,295

Total Interest and Dividend Income

27,952

24,495

81,392

70,503

INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

500

390

1,435

1,165

Savings Deposits

2,317

901

5,926

2,134

Time Deposits over $250,000

451

301

1,362

833

Other Time Deposits

1,255

370

3,099

911

Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

28

15

75

47

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

820

1,270

3,513

2,340

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

250

251

780

712

Interest on Financing Leases

28



71


Total Interest Expense

5,649

3,498

16,261

8,142

NET INTEREST INCOME

22,303

20,997

65,131

62,361

Provision for Loan Losses

518

586

1,445

1,961

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
LOAN LOSSES

21,785

20,411

63,686

60,400

NONINTEREST INCOME







Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,212

2,262

6,571

7,106

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,623

2,605

7,570

7,555

Insurance Commissions

1,936

2,024

5,590

6,119

Net Gain on Securities Transactions

146

114

222

355

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

257

54

501

115

Other Operating Income

517

291

1,020

900

Total Noninterest Income

7,691

7,350

21,474

22,150

NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

10,015

9,771

29,061

28,952

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,324

1,132

4,023

3,742

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,305

2,759

9,689

8,306

FDIC Assessments

(480)

218

(56)

658

Other Operating Expense

2,627

2,146

7,634

6,516

Total Noninterest Expense

16,791

16,026

50,351

48,174

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

12,685

11,735

34,809

34,376

Provision for Income Taxes

2,618

2,475

7,074

6,855

NET INCOME

$

10,067

$

9,260

$

27,735

$

27,521

Average Shares Outstanding 1:







Basic

14,955

14,864

14,927

14,825

Diluted

14,991

14,956

14,968

14,914

Per Common Share:







Basic Earnings

$

0.67

$

0.62

$

1.86

$

1.85

Diluted Earnings

0.67

0.62

1.85

1.84

1 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)













September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$

65,882

$

56,529

$

57,385

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

26,416

27,710

34,910

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale

314,182

317,535

340,411

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $259,128 at September 30, 2019;
$280,338 at December 31, 2018; and $282,719 at September 30, 2018)

255,095

283,476

289,952

Equity Securities

1,996

1,774

1,916

Other Investments

6,627

15,506

10,866

Loans

2,335,591

2,196,215

2,126,100

Allowance for Loan Losses

(20,931)

(20,196)

(20,003)

Net Loans

2,314,660

2,176,019

2,106,097

Premises and Equipment, Net

40,228

30,446

28,601

Goodwill

21,873

21,873

21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,713

1,852

1,954

Other Assets

64,150

55,614

59,255

Total Assets

$

3,112,822

$

2,988,334

$

2,953,220

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$

516,876

$

472,768

$

490,469

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

801,446

790,781

899,547

Savings Deposits

929,691

818,048

758,727

Time Deposits over $250,000

96,770

73,583

76,226

Other Time Deposits

269,764

190,404

182,886

Total Deposits

2,614,547

2,345,584

2,407,855

Federal Funds Purchased and

 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

72,869

54,659

62,503

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances

48,000

234,000

131,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

30,000

45,000

45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts

20,000

20,000

20,000

Finance Leases

5,263




Other Liabilities

29,915

19,507

22,052

Total Liabilities

2,820,594

2,718,750

2,688,410

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September
30, 2019; $5 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018
and September 30, 2018






Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2019
and 20,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018
(19,606,449 Shares Issued at September 30, 2019 and 19,035,565 at December 31,
2018 and September 30, 2018)

19,606

19,035

19,035

Additional Paid-in Capital

334,597

314,533

313,763

Retained Earnings

27,375

29,257

24,258

Unallocated ESOP Shares (5,151 Shares at September 30, 2019; 5,001 Shares
at December 31, 2018 and 9,932 Shares at September 30, 2018)

(100)

(100)

(200)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(8,979)

(13,810)

(12,621)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,632,657 Shares at September 30, 2019; 4,558,207 Shares
at December 31, 2018 and 4,584,147 Shares at September 30, 2018)

(80,271)

(79,331)

(79,425)

Total Stockholders' Equity

292,228

269,584

264,810

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

3,112,822

$

2,988,334

$

2,953,220

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




















Quarter Ended

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Net Income

$

10,067

$

8,934

$

8,734

$

8,758

$

9,260

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):








Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

109



57

(106)

85










Share and Per Share Data:1








Period End Shares Outstanding

14,969

14,949

14,909

14,907

14,875

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

14,955

14,922

14,903

14,885

14,864

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

14,991

14,963

14,956

14,949

14,956

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.67

$

0.60

$

0.59

$

0.59

$

0.62

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.67

0.60

0.58

0.59

0.62

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.245










Selected Quarterly Average Balances:








 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$

27,083

$

25,107

$

26,163

$

34,782

$

30,522

 Investment Securities

545,073

584,679

611,161

637,341

636,847

 Loans

2,308,879

2,255,299

2,210,642

2,160,435

2,089,651

 Deposits

2,472,528

2,436,290

2,347,985

2,347,231

2,279,709

 Other Borrowed Funds

231,291

253,302

330,086

315,172

314,304

 Shareholders' Equity

289,016

280,247

272,864

268,503

263,139

 Total Assets

3,023,043

2,997,458

2,977,056

2,954,029

2,879,854

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.32

%

1.20

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

1.28

%

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.82

%

12.79

%

12.98

%

12.94

%

13.96

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

15.05

%

13.96

%

14.22

%

14.20

%

15.36

%

Average Earning Assets

$

2,881,035

$

2,865,085

$

2,847,966

$

2,832,558

$

2,757,020

Average Paying Liabilities

2,213,642

2,235,462

2,224,403

2,189,233

2,110,924

Interest Income

27,952

27,227

26,213

26,000

24,495

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

344

376

373

376

376

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,296

27,603

26,586

26,376

24,871

Interest Expense

5,649

5,520

5,092

4,343

3,498

Net Interest Income

22,303

21,707

21,121

21,657

20,997

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

22,647

22,083

21,494

22,033

21,373

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.07

%

3.04

%

3.01

%

3.03

%

3.02

%

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.06

%

3.09

%

3.08

%










Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4








Noninterest Expense

$

16,791

$

16,908

$

16,652

$

16,881

$

16,026

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

61

44

79

65

65

Net Noninterest Expense

$

16,730

$

16,864

$

16,573

$

16,816

$

15,961

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$

22,647

$

22,083

$

21,494

$

22,033

$

21,373

Noninterest Income

7,691

6,896

6,887

6,799

7,350

Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Invest.

146



76

(142)

114

Net Gross Income

$

30,192

$

28,979

$

28,305

$

28,974

$

28,609

Efficiency Ratio

55.41

%

58.19

%

58.55

%

58.04

%

55.79

%










Period-End Capital Information:








Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$

292,228

$

284,649

$

276,609

$

269,584

$

264,810

Book Value per Share 1

19.52

19.04

18.55

18.08

17.80

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,586

23,603

23,650

23,725

23,827

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

17.95

17.46

16.97

16.49

16.20










Capital Ratios:5




Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.04

%

9.88

%

9.73

%

9.61

%

9.67

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 

12.93

%

12.99

%

12.98

%

12.89

%

12.89

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.85

%

13.93

%

13.95

%

13.87

%

13.90

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.81

%

14.91

%

14.93

%

14.86

%

14.90

%










Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$

1,485,116

$

1,496,966

$

1,483,259

$

1,385,752

$

1,551,289

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





















Footnotes:


















1.

Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.


2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity.  These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$

292,228

$

284,649

$

276,609

$

269,584

$

264,810

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,586

23,603

23,650

23,725

23,827

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$

268,642

$

261,046

$

252,959

$

245,859

$

240,983












Period End Shares Outstanding

14,969

14,949

14,909

14,907

14,875

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$

17.95

$

17.46

$

16.97

$

16.49

$

16.20

Net Income

10,067

8,934

8,734

8,758

9,260

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

15.05

%

13.96

%

14.22

%

14.20

%

15.36

%











3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Interest Income (GAAP)

$

27,952

$

27,227

$

26,213

$

26,000

$

24,495

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)

344

376

373

376

376

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)

$

28,296

$

27,603

$

26,586

$

26,376

$

24,871

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$

22,303

$

21,707

$

21,121

$

21,657

$

20,997

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)

344

376

373

376

376

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)

$

22,647

$

22,083

$

21,494

$

22,033

$

21,373

Average Earning Assets

$

2,881,035

$

2,865,085

$

2,847,966

$

2,832,558

$

2,757,020

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.06

%

3.09

%

3.08

%











4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).











5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2019 listed in the tables (i.e., 12.93%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Total Risk Weighted Assets

$

2,184,214

$

2,121,541

$

2,075,115

$

2,046,495

$

1,999,849

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

282,485

275,528

269,363

263,863

257,852

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

12.93

%

12.99

%

12.98

%

12.89

%

12.89

%

* Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)












Quarter Ended:

9/30/2019