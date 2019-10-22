Arrow Reports $10.1 million in Q3 Net Income and Year-Over-Year Loan Growth of 9.9%

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million, compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Steady loan growth continued in the third quarter of 2019, as total loans grew by $55.3 million from June 30, 2019 to $2.3 billion. Driven primarily by this growth, net interest income increased to $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $21.0 million for the comparable quarter of 2018.

Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity of 13.82% and a return on average assets of 1.32% for the third quarter, compared to 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, a year earlier.

"Arrow delivered another strong quarter, demonstrated by $55.3 million of loan growth in the quarter, total assets above $3.0 billion and continued stable asset quality," said President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "Alongside organic growth, we remain focused on the customer experience through strategic investments in technology as well as our branch network. I am proud of our team and these results."

In the third quarter, Glens Falls National Bank completed a yearlong optimization of its three-branch Plattsburgh presence, which included relocations, renovations and the debut of a newly built facility at Smithfield Boulevard in September. In addition, Glens Falls National Bank reopened its fully renovated Exit 18 Office in Queensbury, and Saratoga National Bank is targeting to open its 12th branch in Latham in early 2020.

The following expands on our third-quarter results:

Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 13, 2019, the Company distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by the Company in the third quarter of 2018 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 27, 2018. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 27, 2019. This is the 11th consecutive year the Company declared a stock dividend.

Loan Growth: Total loans reached $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2019, which represents an increase of $209.5 million, or 9.9% as compared to September 30, 2018. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $111.6 million, or 16.1%, as compared to September 30, 2018, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $54.9 million, or 6.6%, as compared to September 30, 2018. Total outstanding commercial loans increased $43.0 million, or 7.2%, as compared to September 30, 2018.

Deposit Growth: At September 30, 2019, deposit balances reached $2.6 billion, up $206.7 million, or 8.6%, from the prior-year level. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 19.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2019, a decrease from 20.4% of total deposits a year prior. At September 30, 2019, other time deposits were $269.8 million, an increase of $86.9 million compared to the prior year. Time deposits include brokered deposits acquired to diversify funding with more favorable rates as compared to wholesale borrowings. Total combined Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight and Term Advances declined $98.0 million from September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income: Third quarter 2019 net interest income increased to $22.3 million, up 6.2% from $21.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.07% for the quarter, compared to 3.02% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily the result of an improved balance sheet mix, with loans and deposits increasing and investments and borrowings decreasing.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $7.7 million, compared to $7.4 million in the comparable 2018 quarter. For the third quarter of 2019, income from fiduciary activities and insurance combined to generate 13.8% of total revenue. For the third quarter of 2018, income from fiduciary activities and insurance combined to generate 15.1% of total revenue.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased 4.8% to $16.8 million, from $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Technology and equipment expense increased $546 thousand, and other operating expense increased $481 thousand from the comparable quarter in 2018. The FDIC provided Small Bank Assessment Credits of $687 thousand, which were fully recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $2.5 million for the same quarter of 2018. The effective income tax rates for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 20.6% and 21.1%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at September 30, 2019, with continued low levels of nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019, were $4.7 million, down $1.1 million from the level at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.05% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, up from the prior-year comparable quarter of 0.04%. The allowance for loan losses was $20.9 million at September 30, 2019, which represented 0.90% of loans outstanding, as compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2018. The loss provision expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $518 thousand, down $68 thousand from the provision for the comparable 2018 quarter.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was a record $292.2 million at September 30, 2019, up $27.4 million, or 10.4%, from the comparable quarter of 2018. Overall regulatory capital ratios also remained strong in 2019, with the Company's common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 12.93% and the total risk-based capital ratio estimated to be 14.81% at September 30, 2019. These capital levels at the Company and both its subsidiary banks continue to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standard.

Industry Recognition: Both of the Company's banking subsidiaries maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank rating. Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company have continued to earn this designation for the last 50 and 42 quarters, respectively.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 24,620



$ 20,839



$ 70,543



$ 59,606

Interest on Deposits at Banks

182



182



572



474

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,018



2,187



6,671



6,128

Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,132



1,287



3,606



4,295

Total Interest and Dividend Income

27,952



24,495



81,392



70,503

INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

500



390



1,435



1,165

Savings Deposits

2,317



901



5,926



2,134

Time Deposits over $250,000

451



301



1,362



833

Other Time Deposits

1,255



370



3,099



911

Federal Funds Purchased and

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

28



15



75



47

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

820



1,270



3,513



2,340

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

250



251



780



712

Interest on Financing Leases

28



—



71



—

Total Interest Expense

5,649



3,498



16,261



8,142

NET INTEREST INCOME

22,303



20,997



65,131



62,361

Provision for Loan Losses

518



586



1,445



1,961

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

21,785



20,411



63,686



60,400

NONINTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,212



2,262



6,571



7,106

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,623



2,605



7,570



7,555

Insurance Commissions

1,936



2,024



5,590



6,119

Net Gain on Securities Transactions

146



114



222



355

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

257



54



501



115

Other Operating Income

517



291



1,020



900

Total Noninterest Income

7,691



7,350



21,474



22,150

NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

10,015



9,771



29,061



28,952

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,324



1,132



4,023



3,742

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,305



2,759



9,689



8,306

FDIC Assessments

(480)



218



(56)



658

Other Operating Expense

2,627



2,146



7,634



6,516

Total Noninterest Expense

16,791



16,026



50,351



48,174

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

12,685



11,735



34,809



34,376

Provision for Income Taxes

2,618



2,475



7,074



6,855

NET INCOME

$ 10,067



$ 9,260



$ 27,735



$ 27,521

Average Shares Outstanding 1:















Basic

14,955



14,864



14,927



14,825

Diluted

14,991



14,956



14,968



14,914

Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.67



$ 0.62



$ 1.86



$ 1.85

Diluted Earnings

0.67



0.62



1.85



1.84

1 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.





ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

























September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 65,882



$ 56,529



$ 57,385

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 26,416



27,710



34,910

Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale 314,182



317,535



340,411

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $259,128 at September 30, 2019;

$280,338 at December 31, 2018; and $282,719 at September 30, 2018) 255,095



283,476



289,952

Equity Securities 1,996



1,774



1,916

Other Investments 6,627



15,506



10,866

Loans 2,335,591



2,196,215



2,126,100

Allowance for Loan Losses (20,931)



(20,196)



(20,003)

Net Loans 2,314,660



2,176,019



2,106,097

Premises and Equipment, Net 40,228



30,446



28,601

Goodwill 21,873



21,873



21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,713



1,852



1,954

Other Assets 64,150



55,614



59,255

Total Assets $ 3,112,822



$ 2,988,334



$ 2,953,220

LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 516,876



$ 472,768



$ 490,469

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 801,446



790,781



899,547

Savings Deposits 929,691



818,048



758,727

Time Deposits over $250,000 96,770



73,583



76,226

Other Time Deposits 269,764



190,404



182,886

Total Deposits 2,614,547



2,345,584



2,407,855

Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 72,869



54,659



62,503

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances 48,000



234,000



131,000

Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 30,000



45,000



45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts 20,000



20,000



20,000

Finance Leases 5,263



—



—

Other Liabilities 29,915



19,507



22,052

Total Liabilities 2,820,594



2,718,750



2,688,410

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September

30, 2019; $5 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018

and September 30, 2018 —



—



—

Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2019

and 20,000,000 Shares Authorized at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(19,606,449 Shares Issued at September 30, 2019 and 19,035,565 at December 31,

2018 and September 30, 2018) 19,606



19,035



19,035

Additional Paid-in Capital 334,597



314,533



313,763

Retained Earnings 27,375



29,257



24,258

Unallocated ESOP Shares (5,151 Shares at September 30, 2019; 5,001 Shares

at December 31, 2018 and 9,932 Shares at September 30, 2018) (100)



(100)



(200)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8,979)



(13,810)



(12,621)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,632,657 Shares at September 30, 2019; 4,558,207 Shares

at December 31, 2018 and 4,584,147 Shares at September 30, 2018) (80,271)



(79,331)



(79,425)

Total Stockholders' Equity 292,228



269,584



264,810

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,112,822



$ 2,988,334



$ 2,953,220



Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)







































Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Net Income $ 10,067



$ 8,934



$ 8,734



$ 8,758



$ 9,260

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments 109



—



57



(106)



85





















Share and Per Share Data: 1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 14,969



14,949



14,909



14,907



14,875

Basic Average Shares Outstanding 14,955



14,922



14,903



14,885



14,864

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 14,991



14,963



14,956



14,949



14,956

Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.67



$ 0.60



$ 0.59



$ 0.59



$ 0.62

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.67



0.60



0.58



0.59



0.62

Cash Dividend Per Share 0.252



0.252



0.252



0.252



0.245





















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 27,083



$ 25,107



$ 26,163



$ 34,782



$ 30,522

Investment Securities 545,073



584,679



611,161



637,341



636,847

Loans 2,308,879



2,255,299



2,210,642



2,160,435



2,089,651

Deposits 2,472,528



2,436,290



2,347,985



2,347,231



2,279,709

Other Borrowed Funds 231,291



253,302



330,086



315,172



314,304

Shareholders' Equity 289,016



280,247



272,864



268,503



263,139

Total Assets 3,023,043



2,997,458



2,977,056



2,954,029



2,879,854

Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.32 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.28 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 13.82 %

12.79 %

12.98 %

12.94 %

13.96 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 15.05 %

13.96 %

14.22 %

14.20 %

15.36 % Average Earning Assets $ 2,881,035



$ 2,865,085



$ 2,847,966



$ 2,832,558



$ 2,757,020

Average Paying Liabilities 2,213,642



2,235,462



2,224,403



2,189,233



2,110,924

Interest Income 27,952



27,227



26,213



26,000



24,495

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 344



376



373



376



376

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 28,296



27,603



26,586



26,376



24,871

Interest Expense 5,649



5,520



5,092



4,343



3,498

Net Interest Income 22,303



21,707



21,121



21,657



20,997

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 22,647



22,083



21,494



22,033



21,373

Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.07 %

3.04 %

3.01 %

3.03 %

3.02 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 3.12 %

3.09 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation : 4

















Noninterest Expense $ 16,791



$ 16,908



$ 16,652



$ 16,881



$ 16,026

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 61



44



79



65



65

Net Noninterest Expense $ 16,730



$ 16,864



$ 16,573



$ 16,816



$ 15,961

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 22,647



$ 22,083



$ 21,494



$ 22,033



$ 21,373

Noninterest Income 7,691



6,896



6,887



6,799



7,350

Less: Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Invest. 146



—



76



(142)



114

Net Gross Income $ 30,192



$ 28,979



$ 28,305



$ 28,974



$ 28,609

Efficiency Ratio 55.41 %

58.19 %

58.55 %

58.04 %

55.79 %



















Period-End Capital Information :

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 292,228



$ 284,649



$ 276,609



$ 269,584



$ 264,810

Book Value per Share 1 19.52



19.04



18.55



18.08



17.80

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,586



23,603



23,650



23,725



23,827

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 17.95



17.46



16.97



16.49



16.20





















Capital Ratios: 5









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.04 %

9.88 %

9.73 %

9.61 %

9.67 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.93 %

12.99 %

12.98 %

12.89 %

12.89 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.85 %

13.93 %

13.95 %

13.87 %

13.90 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.81 %

14.91 %

14.93 %

14.86 %

14.90 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,485,116



$ 1,496,966



$ 1,483,259



$ 1,385,752



$ 1,551,289



Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)













































Footnotes:





































1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 27, 2019, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 292,228



$ 284,649



$ 276,609



$ 269,584



$ 264,810



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,586



23,603



23,650



23,725



23,827



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 268,642



$ 261,046



$ 252,959



$ 245,859



$ 240,983

























Period End Shares Outstanding 14,969



14,949



14,909



14,907



14,875



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.95



$ 17.46



$ 16.97



$ 16.49



$ 16.20



Net Income 10,067



8,934



8,734



8,758



9,260



Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 15.05 %

13.96 %

14.22 %

14.20 %

15.36 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 27,952



$ 27,227



$ 26,213



$ 26,000



$ 24,495



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 344



376



373



376



376



Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 28,296



$ 27,603



$ 26,586



$ 26,376



$ 24,871



Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 22,303



$ 21,707



$ 21,121



$ 21,657



$ 20,997



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 344



376



373



376



376



Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 22,647



$ 22,083



$ 21,494



$ 22,033



$ 21,373



Average Earning Assets $ 2,881,035



$ 2,865,085



$ 2,847,966



$ 2,832,558



$ 2,757,020



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.12 %

3.09 %

3.06 %

3.09 %

3.08 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2019 listed in the tables (i.e., 12.93%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 2,184,214



$ 2,121,541



$ 2,075,115



$ 2,046,495



$ 1,999,849



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 282,485



275,528



269,363



263,863



257,852



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.93 %

12.99 %

12.98 %

12.89 %

12.89 %

* Quarterly ratios have been annualized